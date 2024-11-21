If Jeremy Allen White and his ridiculous biceps don’t make you salivate, what’s in his mouth might do the trick

We can probably all agree on two things: the first is that Jeremy Allen White is a fantastic actor who has proven his brilliance with his portrayal of Carmen Berzatto in the hit series The Bear. The second? There is something about him that is undeniably charming, and he was the perfect person to land the new Calvin Klein campaign. If you ever doubted that he was the right man for the job, prepare to be won over because White just left us with our jaws on the floor.

Recommended Videos

The official Calvin Klein Instagram account shared a selection of photos and a short video clip from the campaign, tagging the actor so his 5.2 million followers could also get an eyeful. The images show the star wearing a simple white vest and dark wash jeans as he hangs out in a kitchen (likely a nod to his role as inspiring young chef, Carmi).

It’s a basic and comfortable outfit, but holy smokes, does he look good! “Staying in with @jeremyallenwhitefinally. The vibe is stripped back ease. Just the ribbed cotton tank and 90s denim,” the caption reads. We must agree this outfit is the perfect example of how less is more and fashion doesn’t have to be over the top to make a statement — fans are also eager to see less and more: less clothing and more of Mr. White!

There have been some hilarious reactions to the post, although not everyone was able to string together a sentence longer than “hot,” “OMG,” or “Yes, chef.” Some of our favorite comments are clever plays on words and references to food. “I would like to have him for a snack,” a fan shared. “How does one apply to be that spoon?” another comment reads.

Other reactions include, “It’s a good day to be bread,” “The way he made that peanut butter and jelly sandwich… plz Chef,” and “A snack getting himself a snack.” We admire that some fans tried their hardest to keep the focus on the clothing. “Never felt so strongly about a white tank top before,” a comment states.

How many items Calvin Klein will sell thanks to their collaboration with White remains unclear, but they have created one of the sexiest campaigns ever. Earlier this year, White showed off more skin when he posted photos of himself in classic Calvin boxer briefs (let’s face it, the brand is brilliant at marketing its underwear). Although this was the photo that thirst trap dreams were made of, the star has also wowed with a tuxedo dressing in a custom, all-black outfit by their Atelier.

We understand why the brand wanted White, and WWD reports that, according to Launchmetrics, when his first campaign photos were shared in January 2024, they “generated $12.7 million in media impact value for Calvin Klein in less than 48 hours.” But why did White want to join forces with the fashion brand?

“Calvin Klein’s aesthetic has always been timeless, and it was great to be back with them and the entire creative team for this new campaign,” White said, per WWD. Are you trying to break the internet, Jeremy Allen White? After less than two days on Instagram and over 475,000 likes on the latest photos, we would say it’s looking likely — and no one is complaining!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy