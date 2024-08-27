While being able to cook a delicious meal is one of the most attractive traits in a man, Carmy from The Bear is far from perfect (now, if he can work through his emotions and act more maturely, that’s another story, but I digress). Thankfully, Jeremy Allen White on the other hand is perfection, as evidenced by his most recent photoshoot.

Recommended Videos

After giving the world the gift of his January 2024 Calvin Klein billboard, White is back at it. He posed for a fall 2024 Calvin campaign in Los Angeles and The Hollywood Reporter shared photos of The Bear star lounging in just his underwear (okay, fine, he had socks on, too).

In one photo, White is wearing grey underwear while relaxing in a chair. In another, he’s lounging with his feet in a pool (with two adorable dogs). There are also some equally attractive pictures of him wearing jeans with a bomber jacket and a tank top… but no matter how good he looks in jeans, those aren’t the photos everyone is talking about. Calvin Klein called him “a sun-drenched daydream” and it’s hard to argue with that.

Jeremy Allen White is a sun-drenched daydream. at ease in the latest denim and Cotton Classics underwear.



directed by Mert Alas. pic.twitter.com/obbLp8Csa6 — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) August 27, 2024

First White gives an absolutely stunning performance in all three seasons of The Bear, and now he’s posing for TWO Calvin Klein campaigns?! It’s too good to be true. According to THR, he said of working with the famous brand, “Calvin Klein’s aesthetic has always been timeless” but I can’t really pay attention to anything he’s saying right now, it’s getting hot in here.

Okay. I’m focused again. While anyone with those abs reserves the right to be at least a little bit conceited, White is refreshingly humble when talking about both campaigns. Back in January, he told GQ that he had “imposter syndrome.” He added, “I can’t see myself on a billboard. I shouldn’t be here.” Then, in August 2024, he explained in another GQ interview that he was “insecure” and appreciated the positive reaction from fans. “Like so many things in my life right now, they’re all very cool and surprising.”

Because everyone saw White’s January 2024 Calvin Klein photos, there’s one major question on our minds: how did he end up with those abs? After all, filming a dark comedy/drama like The Bear doesn’t require its main lead to spend hours in the gym or counting macros. According to White himself, his workouts include calisthenics, jumping rope, and running. While he might not be filming The Iron Claw anymore, it looks like he’s definitely kept up with his workouts, if these new photos are any indication. Although fans have had several opportunities to see White’s incredible abs on display, as he’s often photographed going for runs, the intensity of those abs is on full display in this new campaign.

While there might not be any shirtless scenes of Carmy in The Bear season 4 since it’s not that kind of show, at least Calvin Klein is helping fans out! And maybe, if we’re lucky, there will be even more underwear campaigns in the future. We just might need to call 9-1-1 if that happens.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy