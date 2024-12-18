If you’re hoping to see Ariana Grande live on stage in 2025, I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news for you

Ariana Grande is having a marquee moment in a career that’s already been full of them. With her role in Wicked being openly celebrated and the movie pulling in more money than that Creed reunion, it would seem like the perfect time for her to go on the road and turn that adoration into a lucrative stadium tour ⏤ right?

Recommended Videos

Sadly, it looks like that won’t be the case, at least not in 2025. Grande’s record label threw a wet blanket on that potential party with a statement that said, “There are no plans for a tour next year, but Ariana remains deeply appreciative of her fans and all the continued love, support and excitement.” Crap.

Grande was recently nominated for a Golden Globe in the category Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked. Variety spoke to her on the red carpet at the Golden Globes First-Time Nominees luncheon and got her take on whether or not a tour is in her immediate future.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty

“I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon,” Grande confirmed. “I think the next few years, hopefully we’ll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now.”

She also said she was immensely “appreciative” to her fans for understanding this phase of her career and that she was really “grateful for the ways” they’ve grown with her over the course of her Wicked journey. And not to worry, fans; she also said that music will “always be a part” of her life. “I’ll perform at my mother’s house,” she quipped. Sell tickets, Ariana, and we’ll be there.

For those who can’t get enough Wicked, thankfully there’s the second movie to look forward to, recently revealed to now be called Wicked: For Good. It was originally called Wicked: Part 2, but Grande said she knew what it was going to be called all along. “We had [‘For Good’] printed on our original scripts, the hard copies that we were originally given,” she said. “We were floating around different ideas but the scripts were printed with it since day one. I’m glad it’s official now because we grew rather attached to it.”

Grande went high-glam for her red carpet appearance along with her mother, Joan. She wore closed-toe satin pumps that were the same color as her gown, with barely any accessories. Her 67-year-old mother wore a black two-piece coat dress and pants. Standing next to her daughter on the red carpet, Joan said she always knew her daughter was going to be a star, when her daughter “probably 3, 3½” when she heard her sing for the first time. “And she was in her car seat and I was driving and listening to NSYNC as every mother should be. She hit one of JC [Chasez]’s power high notes and I kind of pulled the car over and I said, ‘Ariana, was that you?'”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy