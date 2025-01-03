‘I’m always screwing up’: This confession from Beyoncé’s mom questions validity of excuse ‘hacked’ Instagram liked post on Jay-Z rape allegation

Beyoncé‘s mom Tina Knowles raised eyebrows earlier last month after her Instagram liked a post about her son-in-law Jay-Z‘s rape allegation, but she quickly claimed that her account was hacked. But an earlier admission that her quick thumb often gets the best of her when she reads something negative online about her family has raised suspicions on the truthfulness of her excuse.

Tina said she’s not very well versed in the inner workings of social media and so tends to instantly react to whatever she reads online. She admitted that she finds it hard to hold her tongue, especially when it comes to defending her children.

“I’m a protector of my kids, and I just feel like that’s my job,” she said in a May interview of The Run-Through with Vogue podcast re-posted on Tuesday. She added: “Some things are so unfair because, what’s unfair about social media, what’s so terrible about it—I love it, and I love what it can do for people—but the downside is that someone can just make up something and say anything they feel like saying and put it on there.”

Tina said her children always remind her to ignore them but sometimes it gets to a point when she can no longer tolerate them and so she has to react. “…Because imagine being a mother and somebody’s lying on your kid. It’s hard to watch,” she explained.

The downside though is that she’s always quick to react to whatever things are written about her family online. She fondly recalled liking something negative being said about her children several times, which makes you wonder if her account wasn’t hacked at all, but that she may have just accidentally liked the post on Jay-Z’s rape allegation.

“Because if I’m busy and I’m going through the thing, I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s Beyoncé with so and so, I like that!’ And then the fans come back and say, ‘Miss Tina, please erase that because you’re liking some negative post.’ That’s what happens to 70-year-olds on social media, I’m always screwing up.”

Over at X, fans were quick to share their disbelief that she was hacked, again. One wrote: “Girl you get hacked every month.. stop lying,” to which another agreed: “She be getting hacked once a month. “

Although an old interview, the repost couldn’t have come at a better time after Tina courted controversy by liking several posts about the rapper’s rape allegation. But she clapped back writing, “Please stop playing with me !!!! “No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.”

An Alabama woman, described as Jane Doe in her lawsuit, has accused both Jay-Z and disgraced music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her when she was a minor at a VMAs party in 2020. The rapper, real name Shawn Corey Carter, and his legal team are denying everything and calling it a “salacious” allegation with no other purpose than to “harass him and to pressure him to settle a lawsuit based on false claims.”

In a statement, Jay-Z also accused the alleged victim’s attorney Tony Buzbee of filing a false complaint “in the pursuit of money and fame.” He doubled down that the rape incident never happened and warned that “True Justice is coming.” We’ll see about that.

