‘I’m so single’: Dua Lipa and rumored fiancé Callum Turner just did the most romantic thing ever, and everyone’s green with envy

Picture the dark night sky lit by the bright lights of the Eiffel Tower. There’s a busker singing and playing a generic pop song on his guitar as the beautiful girl dances, carefree, with her equally gorgeous paramour. No, that’s not a scene from Emily in Paris — it was Dua Lipa and her rumored fiancé Callum Turner‘s Tuesday night.

The couple were in town for Paris Fashion Week, but made sure to reserve enough time to do some sightseeing in between events. Naturally, as one of the biggest celebrity couples of the moment, their romantic night out was captured on camera and shared by Daily Mail.

Lipa, 29, and Turner, 34, were seen waltzing underneath the scenic Eiffel Tower glow and sitting down on its famous steps as they kissed and took pictures. The internet couldn’t hide their jealousy, but honestly, can you blame them? This is the most romantic thing anyone could ever possibly do.

“Wow, I’m so single,” mourned one X user, with another pleading “May this type of love find me in this lifetime, and I’m so serious.” A third fan manifested, “one day it will be my turn,” and a fourth protested, “this is what I want. It’s what I deserve.”

“[They] might be famous, but to anyone watching, they were like any loved-up young couple,” an on-looker told Daily Mail.

The lovebirds then switched the urban casual attire for black-tie as they made their way to Pharrell Williams’s Tiffany Titan launch. The singer coupled her slick long black hair with an equally velvety strapless black gown with an accentuated vintage silhouette. She completed the look with a combination of diamond and gold Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Meanwhile, the actor matched her all-black vibe with a chic double-breasted suit and black shirt combo.

The two were all smiles as they posed for cameras, Turner’s arm wrapped around his rumored fiancée’s waist.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner attend Tiffany & Co.'s celebration of the Tiffany Titan launch in Paris. pic.twitter.com/N8DozKoioB — 21 (@21metgala) January 29, 2025

Earlier in the day, the two shared a meal at Paris’ Parcelles bistro after attending the Chanel show. Lipa wore an elegant black Chanel skirt suit, which she layered with a dramatic floor-length cape. The look was topped off with a statement, girly bow adorning the singer’s hair.

the way dua’s bodyguard says hi to callum😭😭omg pic.twitter.com/m0A76kwvQI — laura🦋 (@prettyplslipa) January 28, 2025

Rumors of the couple’s engagement first emerged after the Holidays, when the “Dance the Night Away” singer posted a photo on her Instagram wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. Turner is believed to have proposed over Christmas. Though neither has confirmed the rumors, they appear to be more in love than ever.

Lipa and Turner started dating in January 2024 and have made no secret of their relationship since. Beyond their PDA-packed appearances, the singer has also shared plenty of photos of sweet moments shared by the couple on her social media. Still, none have been as cinematic as their Paris getaway — there’s a reason it’s known as the City of Love.

