Movie star Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are one of Hollywood’s biggest power couples and, as a result, live a life of luxury. The pair have had many homes around the world, but it’s their residence back home in Byron Bay that is the most impressive.

Built in 2019, the mansion has been the subject of many headlines given its size and location, with immaculate beach views thanks to its setting in the coastal Australian town located in New South Wales. The giant home is said to have cost 30 million dollars to build.

With such a hefty price, you may be wondering what exactly the home contains. While no tour of the mansion has been given yet, thanks to reports we know some of the features that make this home so impressive.

Inside Chris Hemsworth’s mega-mansion in Byron Bay, Australia

When it comes to size, this thing is massive, which was evident during construction. While being built, the 4.2-hectare property looked as though it could pass for a military compound or industrial warehouse. However, as it came together, the home’s modern design shone through to reveal the flawless getaway spot it is today.

While the interior of this mansion has yet to be showcased completely, reports claim that it includes a ton of features you’d expect, and others you may not. To kick things off, the entryway greets visitors with a mural painted by artist Otis Hope Carey called Darrundang Gaagal. The mural is monumental in size and something that visitors won’t miss upon arrival.

When it comes to amenities, the home is said to boast 10 bathrooms and six bedrooms. Naturally, there is plenty of room for Hemsworth and his family, as well as any visitors who might need a place to stay.

Other features include a media room, a game room, and of course, a personal gym. When you’re tasked with playing Thor, it’s important to keep in shape, and as a public figure, it’s much easier to bring the gym to you, rather than head out into public.

Reports also claim that the home boasts its own massage, sauna, and steam room, all of which would assist with the star’s recovery after an intense home gym session.

This immense compound has as few key outdoor features that make it as luxurious as can be. These include a permanent firepit, spa, and a rooftop infinity pool where the family can kick back, relax, and enjoy the views of Bryon Bay.

Of course, there is a large garage on the premises, and also what appears to be a half-pipe for any skating desires the family or visitors may have.

While this house is extremely impressive, it would seem that Hemsworth and his family are looking to upgrade once again. In fact, reports claim that the property that the family is eyeing is just a kilometer away from where this huge compound currently resides.

Construction hasn’t yet begun on this new home due to issues with the council, however, we expect that it will be another luxurious oasis similar to this one.