Internet sleuths are convinced Bo Burnham is dropping an ‘Inside’ sequel after series of viral cryptic TikToks

A new, cryptic social media campaign has left some onlookers wondering whether Bo Burnham is on the verge of releasing his first project since 2021’s Inside.

The speculation arose on Jan. 10, when social media users took note of a TikTok account bearing the name “Robert Burnham” and the username @destroyarasaka. Posted to the account — which has since been scrubbed from the platform — was videos of Burnham delivering a range of jokes not included in Inside. Adding fuel to the speculative fire, the account’s bio reportedly read “Stay, outside,” leading fans to assume that a sequel to his acclaimed Netflix special was in the works.

The rumor mill was sent even further into overdrive when users spotted a countdown in the TikTok profile’s bio, perhaps suggesting the release date of Burnham’s next comedy special. Add in the fact that the stand-up comedian’s Instagram profile is completely wiped of content and you’ve got all the signals that maybe something is in the works, and fans couldn’t help but revel in that possibility. “WORD ON THE STREET SAYS BO BURNHAM HAS RETURNED?,” one user wrote excitedly on X, with another outright declaring that “Bo Burnham is BACK!”

Elsewhere, some users thought news of Burnham’s return couldn’t have come at a better time, saying “we need you now more than ever.” Only adding to the fanfare, another user shared screenshots of the eyebrow-raising TikTok account as evidence that “either Bo Burnham is making the comeback to end all comebacks or someone is playing the greatest prank of all time.” However, much to the dismay of Burnham fans, it appears to be the latter, since X and Reddit sleuths have suggested that the TikTok account was fake.

Many clarified that the videos posted to the account were actually part of The Inside Outtakes, a follow-up special that dropped on Netflix one year after Inside and featured unseen segments. Further raising suspicions, Redditors pointed out that the sounds used in some of the TikTok posts was lifted from a deluxe vinyl edition of the Inside soundtrack, again dashing hopes of any potential new material. “Someone trying to be Bo Burnham on TikTok,” one user wrote amid the realization, “I really think it’s fake but I wish it was real.”

Putting the final nail in the coffin, some users alleged that the TikTok page was once a fan account for the video game Cyberpunk, citing the mention of Arasaka — the evil corporation in that game — in the username to prove their point, and claiming the account owner eventually confessed to the hoax. So, while it might’ve been fun to get swept up in the hype, it appears any talk of Burnham comeback was simply the work of some unseen agent of chaos.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however, since we will get to see Burnham in an upcoming episode of Sesame Street, though I doubt his particular brand of dark humor will go over so well with Elmo. Aside from that — plus his successful string of projects like Eighth Grade and Promising Young Woman — Burnham has laid pretty low in recent years. Well, except for a resurfaced clip that had everyone talking, and a very public make out session with Phoebe Bridgers that had everyone talking and then some. Those in need of their Burnham fix can tune in to Sesame Street, but don’t get your hopes up about an Inside follow-up.

