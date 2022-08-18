Is Anne Heche’s upcoming movie about Jeffrey Epstein? ‘Girl in Room 13’, explained

In August 2022, actress Anne Heche died after being involved in a car crash that ended with her vehicle being engulfed in flames.

While the cause of her death has been ruled as smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, a conspiracy has begun to surface on social media in relation to her upcoming film Girl in Room 13.

The movie is set to tackle the issue of human trafficking and according to the conspiracy is based on Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein who was found dead in his jail cell in August of 2019 has led to conspiracists suggesting that Heche had found something during research for the film which led to her death.

Of course, there is more to this baseless accusation and while the movie is about human trafficking, the Epstein connection ends there.

Is Anne Heche’s upcoming movie about Jeffrey Epstein?

While the conspiracy may have gained traction online, there is no factual basis to the claim that Girl in Room 13 is based on Jeffery Epstein, in fact, it has outright been debunked by the network airing the film.

Speaking to Reuters, a spokesperson for Lifetime said that while the film is based on true events, it is not related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

What is Girl in Room 13 actually about?

The Girl in Room 13 is a film bout a young girl held captive in a hotel room with her captors aiming to sell her into human trafficking. In the movie, Heche will play the mother of the film’s main character Grace.

In a report by Deadline, a Lifetime VP said that the film endeavors to bring the issue of human trafficking and inspires people to help stop violence against women.

Given that the film has no relation to the Jeffrey Epstein case, all of the conspiracies that you’re seeing online regarding the situation around Heche’s death have seemingly been debunked.