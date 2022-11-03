Is Brie Larson creating chemistry with her new co-star?

Amateur photographer and regular Instagram updater Brie Larson is back at it again, but his time she’s not frolicking on her lawn, sipping champagne, or petting puppies. Instead, she’s flashing her pearly whites and posing with beloved TV star John Stamos (well, okay, a cardboard cutout version of him) and a past and future co-star. So what are these two up to?

Fans of iCarly may remember actor Thomas Mann, who appears in the pic with Brie, or some may recall him for his lead role in found footage party flick Project X. Mann just scored a series regular role on the second season of the LA Laker’s dramedy series Winning Time but he’s also slated to appear in Larson’s latest project Lessons in Chemistry.

Lessons in Chemistry, based on Bonnie Gamus’ novel of the same name, tells the story of Elizabeth Zott, played by Larson, who uses her 1960s TV cooking show to teach housewives science after she is fired from her own lab. Mann will appear in the series as a character named Boryweitz. This will mark the second time Mann and Larson have collaborated. The two appeared together in the 2017 monster film Kong: Skull Island.

Stamos does not appear in the series.

Other cast members will include Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Patrick Walker, Thomas Mann, Kevin Sussman, and Beau Bridges. Principal photography began on the series this August and unless we’re mistaken, Larson’s selfie du jour appears to be from a dressing room or trailer — perhaps she stopped by to run some lines.

Lessons in Chemistry is scheduled to stream on Apple TV Plus sometime in 2023.