Brie Larson preps for upcoming TV series with food, food, and more food

Academy Award winner Brie Larson gave fans a captivating glimpse of the groundwork for her next role in the small screen adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’ bestselling novel Lessons in Chemistry – and it looks pretty delicious!

The Captain Marvel star took to Instagram to share a series of photos with the caption, “My Lessons in Chemistry starter pack…” with a shushing emoji.

Larson seems to be doing a bit of method acting as she readies herself to take on the role of Elizabeth Zott, a research chemist who loses her job when she becomes pregnant as a single woman, before reinventing herself as the star of a 1960s cooking show.

The gallery of photos are an assortment of behind-the-scenes snapshots that capture random moments of Larson resplendently seated while having her hair styled, and the culinary delights the star has been preparing as she sinking her teeth into the role.

Pics of a yummy, half-eaten pan of home-made lasagna and another shot of mouth-watering sourdough bread covered with cheese about to go into the oven show off the star’s cooking skills. Interspersed with Larson’s scrumptious dishes are pictures of exercise instructions, and the star’s feet strapped into a rowing machine, so it’s not just a food fest.

Larson is also executive producing of the Apple TV Plus series in collaboration with Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and screenwriter Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich), who adapted the novel for the small screen. There’s no release date for Lessons in Chemistry as of yet, but cameras are clearly gearing up to begin rolling.