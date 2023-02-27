Is ‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams married?

The comic strip Dilbert has been a mainstay in American newspapers since 1989. In the years since the comics conception, it has spawned an upsetting number of coffee mugs, kitsch calendars, and compilation books. Scott Adams, creator and cartoonist of the series, has done well for himself until recently, when his callous opinion pushed the papers responsible for his distribution to drop the artist. After declining to rescind the comments, Adams’ strip was pulled by almost all of the publications and his future prospects for a publisher releasing his creations became close to zero. With his racist tirade ending his career, some fans are wondering if there is a special Mrs. at home to distract the now-unemployed cartoonist.

The short answer is no. No one is waiting to make sure he leaves the Twitter alone.

It wasn’t always that way, Adams has been married twice in his life, with both relationships ending in amicable divorce. Adams’ first wife was Shelly Miles. The couple married in 2006, and Adams adopted Miles’ two children believing in the importance of the family unit. In honor of true conservative family values, Adams divorced Miles in 2014, but the couple reportedly remained close with Miles even working as his personal assistant.

Five years later he would marry his second wife, the significantly younger Kristina Basham. Basham — a 33-year-old model, influencer, and neurological PhD candidate — married Adams in mid-2020. The pair was only married for two years, with Basham announcing the divorce — as well as her cancer diagnosis — in 2022. Shortly after, Adams confirmed the couple’s split on his Podcast. After splitting with Basham, Adams hasn’t spoken on his dating life.

Hopefully this is the final resurgence of interest in an artist whose aging comic strip was doomed to die at the doorstep of generations Y and Z, and the surge in work-from-home making white-collar office humor irrelevant. May Adams’ most recent derogatory statements be enough to allow the rest of us to amicably divorce this man and his outdated ideas.