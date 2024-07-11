Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Ellen DeGeneres poses in the press room during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage,)
Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities

Is Ellen DeGeneres leaving Hollywood for good now that everyone hates her?

Don't let the door hit you on the way out!
Staci White
Staci White
|
Published: Jul 11, 2024 03:22 am

The once-beloved Ellen DeGeneres has suffered a catastrophic fall from grace. Previously a well-liked comedian. her image (and voice, thanks to her star turn as Pixar’s Dory in Finding Nemo) became ubiquitous in pop culture thanks to her ultra-popular daytime talk show.

Recommended Videos

But DeGeneres succumbed to a poison that does in many a celebrity: ego. After rumors DeGeneres wasn’t nearly as nice as she seemed on TV swirled on social media, a 2020 Buzzfeed report documented multiple accusations of bad behavior on the set of her show. Former employees alleged racist micro-aggressions, petty bullying, firing people for taking medical leave, and mandating certain employees to not look at her (allegedly, one former employee dared to break that rule and was consequently fired). 

The report gained enough traction that DeGeneres formally apologized on the first episode of her show’s 18th season but the damage was done. In 2022, the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired and DeGeneres quietly disappeared.

Now, DeGeneres is back in the spotlight as she embarks on her comedy tour, “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up.” Has she come back for good or is this only temporary?

Is Ellen back or is she done with showbiz for good? 

According to DeGeneres, she really is calling it quits. During an audience Q&A session after a successful show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa (SFGATE, which broke the news, described the audience as “100% behind the semi-disgraced comedian”), DeGeneres shared her decision after one fan asked if she would be making a return to the stage or screen. 

“This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.” When another fan asked DeGeneres to reprise her role as Dory in the Finding Nemo universe, she doubled down on her decision to leave the entertainment industry. “No, I’m going bye-bye, remember.” 

Time will tell if DeGeneres truly means to leave Hollywood for good but regardless of your feelings for her, it does feel like the end of an era. For a time, she was the most, and honestly, one of the only, visible lesbians in media; I can’t deny she opened doors for many of our favorite queer entertainers of today.

DeGeneres has inspired thousands of young members of the LGBTQ+ community to be their authentic selves but, if half the rumors and allegations about her are true, she’s also shown to be capable of incredible cruelty. I can’t say whether it’s right for her to retire (though given her past success, I think she’ll be okay whatever choice she makes) but I do hope the next celebrity we choose to elevate practices what they preach when it comes to their public persona.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Staci White
Staci White
Since the moment she listened to her first Britney Spears CD at the tender age of six, Staci has been a lover of all things pop culture. She graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in Linguistics and somehow turned her love of music, movies, and media into a career as an entertainment writer. When she’s not writing for WGTC, she’s busy fulfilling her own pop star dreams as a singer/songwriter or hanging out at her local coffee shops.
twitter