Is Elon Musk dating Amber Heard?

When you think you have forgotten about Elon Musk, he will find a way to persistently make himself semi-relevant once more. I have to give it to him, his five minutes of fame always work, and somehow, they always lead to the most outlandish opinions on the internet. Honestly, it should just be considered a phenomenon. The man just refuses to limit himself to irrelevancy.

Musk’s latest shenanigans don’t revolve around Twitter – erm, X – for once. Instead, it’s surrounding none other than Amber Heard. If you’re glued to your phone like we are, chances are, you’ve seen all the fuss regarding Musk’s latest… fantasies. If you’re not, here’s a quick recap: apparently, the multimillionaire likes it when his partners prove their media knowledge, especially when they cosplay as Mercy from Overwatch.

According to Musk, Heard fulfilled that dream for him, but are they actually dating or was it just a blast from the past?

Are Amber Heard and Elon Musk dating?

No, not anymore. Chances are, in 2016 you weren’t as familiar with the name Elon Musk. He was far less eccentric and obnoxious than he is today, and he mostly stuck to creating everyone’s perfect idea of a tin can that drives itself – Teslas. Nowadays, we know him as X’s CEO, and possibly, one of the most contentious men alive. For this reason, the fact that he and Heard dated may have slipped your thoughts back in the day. After all, no one was as chronically online in 2016 as they are today.

But it is true. Despite being one of the most controversial celebrities at the moment, Heard is still considered to be one of the most beautiful actresses alive, and she dated Musk of all men. Their on-and-off relationship began in 2017, and it remained rocky until 2018 when they finally called it quits. The duo’s fling, albeit brief, was apparently turbulent – which is unsurprising considering Heard had just left her own chaotic marriage with Johnny Depp.

Despite being brief, the two never truly insinuated anything wrong with each other. Adjectives like “brutal,” and “fire,” were thrown around when describing their fling, but ultimately, Musk ensured in his autobiography that in the end, their relationship was fraught with incompatibility in the long run.

So why is this all being brought up after so long? Well, because apparently, Musk has confirmed that Heard cosplayed as Mercy from Overwatch while they were together, and even posted a picture to prove it.

Not that anyone ever doubted it, but the visual aid of Heard dressed as the support hero sent the internet into a frenzy, with some depraved incels coming out of their slumber, while others simply found it funny that the actress would cosplay as an Overwatch character. In my opinion, she should do Zenyatta next.