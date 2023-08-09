Elon Musk made Grimes take a ‘Lord of the Rings’ trivia test when they began dating

Testing a woman to figure out if she’s really into something nerdy or faking it is so bizarre that it’s hard to believe it actually happens. You don’t have to go far online to find women complaining of men quizzing them on video games or whatever to find out if they’re “pretending” to enjoy them for some arcane reason.

But, apparently, this is exactly what Elon Musk did to Grimes. There’s a bombshell biography of Musk on the way from author Walter Isaacson in which Musk and Grimes’ first date is detailed. As per a new excerpt, it sounds like a pretty weird night:

“Musk invited her to fly up to Fremont to visit his factory, his idea of a good date. ‘We just walked the floor all night, and I watched him try to fix things.’”

We suspect the operative word there is “try,” and we feel terrible for the poor Tesla factory night shift having to deal with Musk and Grimes’ antics while doing their jobs. Their next date was the following night, and:

“When she compared his powers to those of Gandalf, he gave her a rapid-fire trivia test on Lord of the Rings. He wanted to see whether she was truly a faithful fan. She passed. ‘That mattered to me,’ Musk says.”

Why? Why did it matter to you, Elon Musk?! Imagine casually mentioning Gandalf on a date only to have your partner begin quizzing you about Bilbo’s mithril vest or your knowledge of Elvish to see if you’re faking it or not. But, hey, this schtick seems to have worked on Grimes who “gave him a box of animal bones she had collected.”

Musk and Grimes would go on to have two children together: X Æ A-12 and Exa Dark Sideræl. The pair have also previously discussed leaving Earth to live together on a remote planet. Let’s hope it’s one without oxygen.