Side by side photos of Ali C. Lopz, also known as Gorlock the Destroyer.
Photos via @al.weeezy/Instagram
Category:
Celebrities
Social Media

Is Gorlock the Destroyer trans?

This has been a subject of curiosity among TikTok users.
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 12:01 pm

Having a strong online presence has become synonymous with having folks you’ve never met all up in your business. Whether you love or hate the attention, it’s unavoidable, especially when you’re a TikTok star, like Gorlock the Destroyer.

Recommended Videos

This social media influencer, whose real name is Ali C. Lopez, has been around for years, mostly uploading content to her Instagram and TikTok accounts (@al.weeezy). Granted, for a long while, Lopez did quite well in building her audience by mostly posting simple TikTok videos, but it was in 2023 that her fame really took off, although not for the best reasons. In April of said year, the influencer was a guest in episode 69 of the Dating Talk Podcast on Whatever’s YouTube channel, in which she rated herself as a 10 out of 10.

Quickly, that segment of the episode went viral, and Ali C. Lopez was given the alias of Gorlock the Destroyer, which folks used as a way to make fun of her appearance. Of course, this is far from a nice reason to increase popularity, but it has led many need people to discover and get curious about Lopez. Currently, she has over 400K followers on TikTok, and over 85K on Instagram, but some still don’t know everything there is to know about the influencer.

Is Ali C. Lopez transgender?

@al.weeezy

A ten year difference and i don’t think one thing has changed. #Transgender #Trans #fy #Fyp #lgbtq #lgbtqtiktok #transformation

♬ original sound – DJ LILLI

Yes, Ali C. Lopez is a trans woman, and she has never refrained from speaking about it online. In fact, she has done so in numerous occasions, claiming to be proud of who she is, and in 2021, the influencer even posted a TikTok video sharing photos of herself pre-transition. This only goes to show how comfortable she is in her skin, something that is sorely needed in this day and age. With the issue of transphobic trends and generally anti-LGBTQ+ discourse running rampant in online spaces like TikTok, having trans creators being open about their identities is a breath of fresh air.

The internet is not always be a kind place, as evidenced by the vicious comments that Lopez frequently receives under her posts, often mocking her looks and misgendering her. In spite of all that, this influencer is still living her best life, and continues to grow her platform. Granted, Gorlock the Destroyer is far from being the most-followed content creator on TikTok, but she has achieved tremendous success, and doesn’t seem to have any intention of slowing down this upward climb.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What happened to Kesha?
"Tik Tok" music video
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Kesha?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Where is Amber Heard now?
Amber Heard and her baby
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Where is Amber Heard now?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Who is Tessa Gourin, Jack Nicholson’s estranged daughter he kept secret for decades?
Tessa Gourin/Jack Nicholson
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Tessa Gourin, Jack Nicholson’s estranged daughter he kept secret for decades?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 22, 2024
Read Article What is Santo August’s release date?
Santo August aka Roc Royal
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
True Crime
True Crime
What is Santo August’s release date?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 22, 2024
Read Article What was ‘The Young and Restless’ actress and writer Meg Bennett’s cause of death?
Meg Bennett
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What was ‘The Young and Restless’ actress and writer Meg Bennett’s cause of death?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Kesha?
"Tik Tok" music video
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Kesha?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Where is Amber Heard now?
Amber Heard and her baby
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Where is Amber Heard now?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Who is Tessa Gourin, Jack Nicholson’s estranged daughter he kept secret for decades?
Tessa Gourin/Jack Nicholson
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Tessa Gourin, Jack Nicholson’s estranged daughter he kept secret for decades?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 22, 2024
Read Article What is Santo August’s release date?
Santo August aka Roc Royal
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
True Crime
True Crime
What is Santo August’s release date?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 22, 2024
Read Article What was ‘The Young and Restless’ actress and writer Meg Bennett’s cause of death?
Meg Bennett
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What was ‘The Young and Restless’ actress and writer Meg Bennett’s cause of death?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 22, 2024
Author
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge and opinions about all things anime, manga, TV shows, and movies. When she’s not working, though, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.