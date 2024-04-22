Is Gorlock the Destroyer trans?

Having a strong online presence has become synonymous with having folks you’ve never met all up in your business. Whether you love or hate the attention, it’s unavoidable, especially when you’re a TikTok star, like Gorlock the Destroyer.

This social media influencer, whose real name is Ali C. Lopez, has been around for years, mostly uploading content to her Instagram and TikTok accounts (@al.weeezy). Granted, for a long while, Lopez did quite well in building her audience by mostly posting simple TikTok videos, but it was in 2023 that her fame really took off, although not for the best reasons. In April of said year, the influencer was a guest in episode 69 of the Dating Talk Podcast on Whatever’s YouTube channel, in which she rated herself as a 10 out of 10.

Quickly, that segment of the episode went viral, and Ali C. Lopez was given the alias of Gorlock the Destroyer, which folks used as a way to make fun of her appearance. Of course, this is far from a nice reason to increase popularity, but it has led many need people to discover and get curious about Lopez. Currently, she has over 400K followers on TikTok, and over 85K on Instagram, but some still don’t know everything there is to know about the influencer.

Is Ali C. Lopez transgender?

Yes, Ali C. Lopez is a trans woman, and she has never refrained from speaking about it online. In fact, she has done so in numerous occasions, claiming to be proud of who she is, and in 2021, the influencer even posted a TikTok video sharing photos of herself pre-transition. This only goes to show how comfortable she is in her skin, something that is sorely needed in this day and age. With the issue of transphobic trends and generally anti-LGBTQ+ discourse running rampant in online spaces like TikTok, having trans creators being open about their identities is a breath of fresh air.

The internet is not always be a kind place, as evidenced by the vicious comments that Lopez frequently receives under her posts, often mocking her looks and misgendering her. In spite of all that, this influencer is still living her best life, and continues to grow her platform. Granted, Gorlock the Destroyer is far from being the most-followed content creator on TikTok, but she has achieved tremendous success, and doesn’t seem to have any intention of slowing down this upward climb.

