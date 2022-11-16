Why do people think Jimmy Fallon is dead, and why is #RIPJimmyFallon trending on Twitter?

James “Jimmy” Thomas Fallon, born in 1974, is a comedian and late-night talk show host who has reigned supreme over television screens for several decades.

Thanks to his levels of fame and mostly middling comedic routines, he’s become an icon of showbiz in the 21st century. Consistently featuring in your YouTube Trending tab, hosting almost any awards show that exists in Hollywood, and occasionally making a funny joke, it may come as a shock to you to see #RIPJimmyFallon trending on Twitter.

But is Fallon actually dead? Well, here’s what you need to know.

Is Jimmy Fallon dead?

Image via NBC

No. Absolutely not. He is not only alive, but also well, according to his own Twitter post after the hashtag began to trend. Rumors of Fallon’s demise have been greatly exaggerated, ironically in the name of comedy. Ironic in the sense the jokes are actually funny, unlike him. Sorry Jimmy.

Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 16, 2022

The gag is very much going through the clichéd nonsense which happens after a major celebrity death. The black-and-white photos, the gosh-darn Harambe in heaven meme, it’s all part of a delicate ecosystem. If your death doesn’t result in a heaven meme edit, you simply weren’t well-known enough to make it.

Gone but not forgotten. Rest easy king 🕊🥀

Sept 19, 1974-Nov 15, 2022 #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/3HG2HkNSV8 — Eclipse Shade🍥 (@EclipseShade69) November 16, 2022

Can't believe he died of ligma #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/4NKWyQI0wS — Men Enthusiast posting L’s (@MenEnthusiast2) November 16, 2022

However, if Fallon were to tragically die in the coming days, these memes would suddenly seem a lot less funny, or the opposite, if you’ve got a despicably dark sense of humor. Such a death would also mean there’s just one famous Jimmy in the late-night circuit — Jimmy Kimmel.

Was Kimmel the one to start this meme? Only time will tell.