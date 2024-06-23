Is Julio Foolio alive?

The hip-hop world can be a dangerous place. With its roots in the streets and its often unfiltered depiction of life’s struggles, it’s not uncommon to hear about rappers getting caught up in violence.

Julio Foolio, born Charles Jones, was a promising Florida rapper who had been making waves in the hip-hop scene with his raw storytelling. Hailing from Jacksonville, Foolio had a tough upbringing, growing up in an environment where gang activity was all too common. He first gained attention with his track “When I See You,” which quickly became a viral hit. Foolio’s music often touched on themes of violence and personal struggles. This resonated with many listeners who saw their own experiences reflected in his words.

Despite his growing success, Foolio’s life was marked by tragedy and close calls. In 2018, he lost his cousin in a gang-related shooting during a birthday party for his brother. This incident seemed to fuel his music, with many of his tracks referencing the pain and anger he felt. Foolio himself had narrowly escaped death more than once. In 2020, he was shot at in Texas, and in 2021, he claimed that 100 shots were fired at him as he left a recording studio in Jacksonville, with a bullet grazing his leg.

Sadly, Foolio’s luck ran out on a Sunday in Tampa, just two days after celebrating his 26th birthday. The young rapper was fatally shot in a hotel parking lot, along with three other victims. He had thrown a big birthday pool party at an Airbnb. But for some reason, he had to leave that place and move to a Holiday Inn hotel in Tampa.

Florida rapper ‘Foolio’ was shot and killed last night



Video: Julio Foolio’s Instagram stories from yesterday show he was practically giving everyone his address & his party got shut down because the police showed up, so they went to a different location pic.twitter.com/XGprehESqG — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) June 23, 2024

Julio Foolio and three of his friends were in their cars in the hotel’s parking lot when suddenly some people came up and started firing at them. Foolio was shot and killed during this attack. The investigative authorities checked the hotel’s security cameras in order to try to find out who did this, but as of the last update, no one has been caught. Following the incident, his girlfriend Mani took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her grief and anger.

Y’all took my boyfriend from me. I hate y’all & I won’t be the only one crying 💔 — Mani love-big-dick-6 B ❤️‍🔥 (@blancomani1) June 23, 2024

The other three people injured in the attack (described as an ambush by the rapper’s lawyer) are currently in stable condition. The horrifying incident adds yet another name to the heartbreaking list of promising young rappers whose lives were cruelly cut short by violence.

