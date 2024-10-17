Snoop Dogg did the morning weather report with Al Roker and you may never see above-average highs like this again

Rapper turned temporary morning TV Star, Snoop Dogg, appeared on the Today show and added some high class while co-hosting the final hour. The biggest impression he left, however, was as a weatherman.

Snoop Dogg became one of the most talked about people at the Paris Olympics thanks to working — if it can be called that — for NBC. He was the ultimate laid back entertainer, enjoying the events and trying out some new things, and social media couldn’t get enough of the rap icon, even when Simone Biles‘ mom reminded him live on air that he once decided not to give Simone an autograph, way back when.

From the Olympics to the Today show, Snoop Dogg was ready for another memorable appearance on NBC. Before co-hosting, he revealed that he will likely be at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, but also took a moment to give us the weather alongside Al Roker.

Kick off your Thursday with the weather forecast from @AlRoker and @SnoopDogg! 😂 pic.twitter.com/AtZixtIhnW — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 17, 2024

As you’d expect, this wasn’t a typical weather segment but not just because Snoop was the weatherman, rather because Al Roker decided that the map needed to be, well, up to Snoop’s high standards. Usually, when Roker does the national weather map segment, there are random cities listed on it. So, for this one, Roker made sure to choose very specific cities for Snoop. Indeed, the map showed temperatures across the country for cities such as Weed, California, and Stoner, Colorado.

Snoop, a well-known friend of all things cannabis, was happy to see the twist to the map, and began rattling off the temperatures for cities such as Mary Jane Falls, Smoke Rise, High Point, Pottsville, and Blunt.

Snoop’s favorite part of the map was the area listed with “Above Average Highs.”

Larry David helped @alroker give us the weather, and the forecast will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/unpMWUFFW9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 10, 2020

Snoop Dogg is far from being the first celebrity weatherman, even for the Today show. Perhaps the most memorable celebrity guest to do the weather was Larry David, partly because he criticized Al Roker’s glasses and barely did the weather while teasing Roker about how easy it is to do the weather.

In addition to the Today show, there have been some memorable celebrity weathermen for other shows and some are rather hysterical.

Take for instance Tom Hanks, who may have the most bizarre appearance as a weatherman when he was on Univision in 2011 and did awkward dances with the weatherwoman. There was no special weather map for Hanks and none required.

Chris Hemsworth crashing a live weather report in Australia is the best thing you'll see today. https://t.co/Z0a2utINHZ — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) September 14, 2020

The most out-of-nowhere celebrity to do the weather is Chris Hemsworth.

He once made such a spontaneous appearance on Australia’s version of Today that the hosts were floored that he was live on their show doing the weather.

The best celebrity weatherman might just be King Charles when he was just a prince, back in 2012.

Prince Charles was a very special guest on BBC Scotland. Unlike the outrageous appearances of others noted above, Prince Charles was perfect, distinguished, and seemed so classy that he could’ve taken the job if he wanted to.

Well, I’m taking a short break from #HurricanIan weather news. But here’s when Prince Charles presented the weather forecast for BBC Scotland. King Charles nailed it 😂🙌#KingCharlesIII #Weather pic.twitter.com/38KHzQ5059 — Fifi ❤️ The Waleses (@hellen3030) September 28, 2022

His weather forecast was filled with rain so, realizing he wasn’t exactly the bearer of good news, he finished his segment by saying, “Thank God it isn’t a bank holiday.”

Regardless of who does weather, the weather itself won’t change so maybe more celebrity weathermen and weatherwomen would be a good thing and make us watch instead of just checking the weather on our phones. Apologies to Al Roker.

