Is Kelly Reilly pregnant?

With her striking beauty, raw talent, and brilliant performances, Kelly Reilly has captivated audiences worldwide since she first stepped into the acting sphere in 1995. Amid her ginormous repertoire made up of several genres — from period dramas to gritty crime thrillers — Reilly has earned critical acclaim for her delivery in titles like Eden Lake, Sherlock Holmes, and Flight. Still, it wouldn’t be until she was engrossed in the cast of Yellowstone as Beth Dutton that TV audiences would grow to see her as the face behind the legacy left by the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.

Even after nearly three decades in the industry, the British actress has still remained a mystery for fans and the media alike. Capable of leaving her private life well under wraps, the 45-year-old actress portraying the only daughter of patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), has continuously kept a low profile when it comes to her personal endeavors. Perhaps for that reason, many English media outlets jumped at the chance of unveiling a possible pregnancy away from the cameras. Without much veracity behind the claims, could it still be true that Kelly Reilly is pregnant?

Is Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly really pregnant?

Speculation still runs amok among fans of the series, and while the rumors may be true, no confirmation regarding Reilly’s alleged pregnancy has been issued thus far. At the time of writing, the actress bringing the fiercely intelligent Beth to life has yet to confirm any pregnancy rumors, but chances are if the actress is indeed sporting a suspicious outlook hinting at a possible pregnancy – it can’t be from her iconic performance as Beth.

As avid fans of the show may recall, during the third season, it is unveiled that Beth cannot bear children after being sterilized upon having an abortion as a teenager. Orchestrated by her own brother, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), the chief strategist of the Duttons lost the chance of ever having any biological offspring, making it particularly unlikely that the actress would need to carry a fake baby bump anywhere.

According to sources, Reilly wed financier Kyle Baugher in 2012, and the couple has been together ever since. No evidence of either partner ever having had a child — in or outside of marriage — has surfaced, meaning that if the rumors were in fact proven correct, this would be the couple’s first child. Perhaps a much-needed positive change on set, after Costner’s own divorce after 18 years of marriage.

For now, it appears that the actress still aims to keep her privacy well hidden from the camera, and only time will tell if the actress wishes to willingly share any happy news with fans.