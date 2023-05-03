Kevin Costner‘s wife has filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. The Yellowstone star married Christine Baumgartner in 2004 and the couple had three children together.

According to TMZ, it’s currently unknown what exactly caused the split, but it was reported that Christine claimed that it was due to “irreconcilable differences.” Meanwhile, Kevin’s representatives released a statement about the divorce and asked the public and the media to respect the couple’s and their children’s privacy during these times.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

It was reported that both Kevin and Christine applied for joint custody of their children, ages 12, 14, and 15, and that Baumgartner didn’t ask for any spousal support.

Christine was Costner’s second wife after his previous 16-year marriage to Cindy Silva ended in 1994. She was a model and handbag designer, and she dated Kevin for four years prior to their marriage at his ranch in Colorado. According to Cosmopolitan, the former couple met at a golf course, back when Costner was still in his first marriage with Silva. This was when Costner was rehearsing for his role in Tin Cup.

It was also reported by Us Magazine that Costner and Christine were spotted together from time to time after their first meeting. The two briefly dated before pulling the plug in 2003 due to their opinions about having children. But they gave their relationship another shot before they got married a year later.

Asides from these two marriages, Costner had a brief relationship with Bridget Rooney who gave birth to his son in 1996. He also dated political activist Birgit Cunningham and supermodel Elle Macpherson.