Is Kim Kardashian a climate activist?

The reality star and billionaire Kim Kardashian has been at the top of the news since she first got involved in the entertainment industry. The multimillionaire Kardashian-Jenner family has been the target of criticism and compliments by skeptics and fans alike. Much of the critics surrounding the matriarchal family derive from their completely unaware sense of reality, proven repeatedly by their odd little actions of privilege—evidenced by their cooking antics—and their inappropriate comments towards the female workforce.

Back in July, some light shone on the worst celebrity climate offenders after Kylie Jenner, the youngest sister in the Kardashian-Kylie generational clan, was discovered taking 3-minute jet flights with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Making their way to the top of news controversies—even though the socialite was still not the top contributor to the worst celebrity contributor in jet emissions—Jenner solidified that perhaps the multimillionaire family doesn’t exactly take on the greener route when making daily decisions. As in usual good Kardashian fashion, the socialites don’t let any marketing opportunity slide- after all, any press is good press, and naturally environmental discussions were brought onto the table.

What is Kim Kardashian’s opinion on climate change?

Since her youngest sister’s controversial actions surrounding carbon waste, Kim Kardashian has touched on the environmental topic a couple of times. Most recently, in an interview with Reuters earlier this month, the socialite praised climate activist Greta Thunberg.

“She is such an amazing young girl, and so brave and courageous to stand up to these grown-ups that can be very scary and for her to be so open and honest is exactly what we need.”

In the interview, the Skkn founder also commented that “climate change is a serious problem,” and that “all members of her family were very cautious about the environment,” even if the receipts show otherwise. The reality-star-turned-activist also defended the British Royal Family, namely Price Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who had also been under fire for their usage of private jets.

“I still love and value the fact that they bring such attention to such important movements that need to happen and they are really passionate about, because they are still changing the world.”

In spite of all the praise and gloat surrounding Thunberg and the alleged climate activists from the Royals, Kim K. hasn’t brought up her own family’s misusage of private jets and carbon emissions, specifically how they affect the environment or if they plan on ceasing the use of this transportation. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the greatest contributor to greenhouse emissions are transportation and electricity production, which are thoroughly abused in the Kardashian’s preferred mode of transport, including Kim’s very own $150 million private jet, “Kim Air.”

What does Kim Kardashian do for the environment?

Besides flying around in her luxury jet powered by Rolls-Royce engines, the reality star has confessed to having a “realistic” approach regarding climate change. “I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help,” she told Interview Magazine, “But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety.”

Reportedly, that anxiety seems to not have reached the most popular KarJenner. Per the information from WeAreYard, the Kardashian’s price jet antics have cost a total of “4,268.5 tonnes of carbon emissions over 57 flights: 609.8 times more than the average person emits in a year.” The website also shared the upcoming lawyer’s average flight duration (85.49 minutes) and the average journey length (99.78 miles). Allegedly, one of the shortest trips she took was a 23-minute flight from San Diego, California, to Camarillo, also California. It must’ve been an emergency.

The reality star, on top of the “realistic” approach, also defended her choices, saying that she “[does] what [she] can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life,” concluding that “no one’s going to be 100 percent perfect.” In spite of all the numbers pointing at the Kardashian’s alleged environmental concerns, the socialite is only the seventh on the list of celebrity climate criminals, as opposed to her ex-husband, Kanye West, not even making the list since he seems to fly economy and commercial classes more often than not. At the very least, it’s one less controversy surrounding the designer and rapper.

All in all, is Kim Kardashian a climate activist? Not exactly, even though she might believe she is. The reality star is just very passionate about climate change—that is until it gets in the way of her multiple monthly trips to paradise islands. After all, everyone deserves a rest once every week.