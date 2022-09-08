Is King Charles III the oldest king ever?

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has sent shockwaves around the world. It has also raised many questions about the incoming king, King Charles III.

One of the most fascinating and frequently asked questions asks if Charles, the Prince of Wales, will be the oldest person to become king when he officially takes the throne in the coming days. Here is everything you need to know.

Is King Charles III the oldest person to take the British throne?

Charles, the Prince of Wales, was born on the 14th of November 1948. This means that, as of today, Charles is 73 years old. This means that Charles is the oldest person to take the British throne by a margin of around 9 years.

Who is the previous holder of this title?

Before King Charles III, King William IV was the oldest person to take the throne in Britain. King William IV took to the throne on the 26th of June 1830, when he was 64 years old, taking over from the recently departed George IV.

William IV would reign for nearly 7 years before he died on the 20th of June 1837. He would be succeeded by Queen Victoria, who would rule for a massive 63 years. Interestingly, King Charles III is the 11th British or English monarch to ascend to the throne after turning 40.

Is King Charles III the oldest king right now?

While King Charles III is the oldest man to take the British throne, he is not the world’s most senior monarch. The oldest at the time of writing is Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi III, the current ruler of the emirate of Ajman, who is 91 years old.

In fact, King Charles III is the 15th oldest king or sovereign currently reigning. He is younger than: