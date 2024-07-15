Is Mia Goth still married to Shia LaBeouf?

Mia Goth is arguably one of the most iconic scream queens of the decade. Her eyebrow-less face shouting is still imprinted in our memories, and now that MaXXXine is back to continue the reign of the X film series, Goth has once again returned to our timelines.

Recommended Videos

Recently, a video of her speaking in Brazilian Portuguese has brought her even more attention than she might have expected. From people saying she sounds like a minion to comparisons with characters from Animal Crossing, the memes have been endless and consistently hilarious. Interestingly, this has also brought some attention to her past marriage to Shia LaBeouf. What happened to that love?

Who is Mia Goth married to?

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for BFI

Mia Goth is indeed still married to Shia LaBeouf, despite the couple having divorced in the past. Some say there’s nothing chic-er than divorcing in your twenties and reconciling not long after, and it seems Goth took that notion to heart. After meeting on the set of Nymphomaniac in 2012, the two made their relationship official in 2016, though the exact date wasn’t confirmed.

LaBeouf announced their engagement and subsequent nuptials on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and for two years, the couple was happily married — or so we thought. In 2018, the actors announced their separation and divorce, though the reason was never shared with the public. According to LaBeouf’s rep to People, the separation was “amicable,” but the couple chose the reason for a separation to remain private

The separation, however, did not last very long because the controversial British actor and the scream queen reconciled and were seen together in February 2022, with Goth pregnant with their first child. As of now, the couple is reportedly still married and has since welcomed their first daughter.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy