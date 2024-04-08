Category:
Movies

‘MaXXXine’ release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more

The final installment in the tantalizing horror trilogy is almost here.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 11:35 am
Image via A24

Ti West’s slasher spectacle X arrived on the horror scene with a bang and it didn’t take long before the hit movie spawned an enormously entertaining trilogy full of brutal kills.

Following the success of both X and Pearl, the trilogy is now concluding with MaXXXine. Over the last several months, anticipation has been building for the thrill ride, which will land in theaters this summer. And, with trilogy veteran Mia Goth set to make her long-awaited return as protagonist and titular character Maxine, it’s hardly a surprise that horror hounds are gearing up for the film’s arrival.

So, let’s dive in and explore everything we know about MaXXXine thus far.

When is MaXXXine scheduled to release?

Teaser poster for MaXXXine
Image via A24

Spooky supporters luckily won’t have to wait too long before the slasher extravaganza arrives, as MaXXXine will release in theaters on July 5, 2024 – just in time to present an unforgettable Summerween experience. No word has been revealed about the eventual streaming release, but information should certainly become available soon after the theatrical release and we’d expect to be available for digital purchase by October.

Is there a trailer?

The first trailer for MaXXXine dropped this morning, showcasing the events following X, with Maxine turning her attention towards L.A. and becoming a megastar in the making. However, her plans are ruined when she realizes that a mysterious killer is targeting her.

What is the plot?

Mia Goth as Maxine in X
Image via A24

Maxine embarks upon Hollywood after suffering a seemingly endless amount of trauma during X, where she and her film crew are attacked by Pearl and her husband Howard. After escaping from the elderly couple’s wrath, Maxine decides to pursue her career as a prominent filmmaker, although it’s revealed that her nightmare is far from over.

Who’s in the cast?

Ti West's 'X' and 'Pearl' posters
Images via A24

Much like the first two installments in the fun-filled trilogy, modern-day scream queen Mia Goth is set to reprise her role as Maxine from X, just after the performer reprised her role as Pearl from West’s 2022 horrors. Along with Goth, the horror flick features a star-studded lineup consisting of Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito, Lily Collins, Michelle Monaghan, Halsey, and Elizabeth Debicki.

Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.