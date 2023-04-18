Scream queen Mia Goth is treating sequel ‘MaXXXine’ as if it were a superhero movie

Mia Goth is back in action as Maxine Minx, the aspiring actress who escaped the horrific events of X. The third installment of Ti West’s slasher horror franchise, MaXXXine chronologically follows on from the events of his first film, as Maxine now tries to make her way in Hollywood, and according to Goth, it’s going to be heroic.

Goth has wowed viewers and critics alike with her performance in West’s X trilogy, taking on two key roles in the first film, that of aspiring actress/porn star Maxine and the elderly and mentally disturbed Pearl. The two characters could not have been further from one another and yet Goth pulled them both off with aplomb, leaving many in awe of her talent. She returned in the prequel film titled Pearl which similarly received rave reviews and more recognition for its leading lady.

With Pearl now dead and gone, Goth will return once again as Maxine, with the film set five years on from the events of X. The actress spoke to SFX Magazine about how her character has evolved since we last saw her, and it would seem that the actress is taking the character, and the franchise, to a whole new level.

“I see MaXXXine as a superhero movie – that’s how I read the script. Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She’s a survivor, she’s gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she’s in, she’s really fought for everything that she has, and she’s not about to give that up. She’s going to fight for what she has. She’s a badass. There’s a strength to her. And she’s a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she’s not really going to take no for an answer.”

Image via A24

We have to wonder at that last sentence given what happened when Pearl was kept from her own dreams of stardom. We do not yet know how closely Maxine and Pearl’s stories will align yet, but this next film could either go down the road of drawing more parallels or take us somewhere entirely different instead.

The upcoming film will include a stellar cast including Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon. Now all that’s left is to watch the film and see what gruesome fates await their characters.

MaXXXine does not yet have a release date, though a recent teaser trailer indicated that the film is coming soon.