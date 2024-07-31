Is Sabrina Carpenter in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’? The rumors, explained

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine. Consider yourself warned.

Deadpool & Wolverine, like most MCU fare, is generously studded with cameos, and fans have been speculating more months who might appear ever-so-briefly in the superhero film.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character, and brings back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The two of them are staples of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, anchoring their fare share of Easter eggs, cameos, and pop culture references. However, amid the stellar cameo cast of their most recent outing, which includes Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and more, people are also wondering whether Sabrina Carpenter makes an appearance.

The Sabrina Carpenter cameo rumors



via Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter

Deadpool & Wolverine prides itself on many cameos, some expected, some very surprising. Ahead of the film’s premiere, director Shawn Levy highlighted that all the characters that appear in the film tell a story, and they’re not used just for the celebrity or in-joke factor. With Channing Tatum, Wesley Snipes, Nathan Fillion, and Matthew McConaughey making appearances, wherefore “Espresso” pop star Sabrina Carpenter?

OMG SABRINA CARPENTER EM DEADPOOL HIIII pic.twitter.com/9yzp3TM0Vv — acervo sabrina carpenter💋 (@sabrinacervo) July 24, 2024

The frenzied speculation arose from social media; it all started with a fan account that reposted a fake photo of Deadpool & Wolverine credits. One of the most popular screenshots lists Sabrina Carpenter as playing Deadpool 2099 in the film, alongside many other famous names. Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are credited with their The Amazing Spider-Man roles as Gwenpool and Spider-Man. There are other actors in the screenshot, including Terry Crews, Vin Diesel, The Boys‘ Karl Urban, and Ryan Gosling, cited as the “Ultimate Deadpool.”

While all of this sounds exciting, it is all fake; Sabrina Carpenter is not credited anywhere for Deadpool & Wolverine, and does not appear in the film, not even to perform her latest hit, “Please Please Please,” on the film’s official soundtrack.

Sabrina Carpenter would make an interesting addition to the MCU, and her acting background could certainly help her, but she is not in Deadpool & Wolverine. However, that doesn’t mean she can’t pop up with a role in the future, especially as her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, has some MCU experience from 2021’s Eternals.

