Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards
Is self-proclaimed psychic Tyler Henry married?

Did the spirits help Tyler find love in the mortal plane?
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
Published: Apr 14, 2024 11:58 am

Tyler Henry made a fortune by claiming he could contact the spirits and put you in touch with deceased loved ones. On the mortal plane, the self-proclaimed medium has been twice lucky, finding a loving partner that remains by his side as years pass.

Henry’s talents in doing the paranormal readings allowed him to become a medium for Hollywood stars and other celebrities. Humankind is undeniably fascinated with the unknown, and everyone wonders what awaits us on the other side of life. Unfortunately, the pain of losing people close to us and the anguish of not knowing what happens when we die often creates the perfect opportunity for many con artists to prey on innocent people. Still, while defenders of science and reason frequently target mediums, Henry has performed some interesting televised readings that made some people question the validity and possibility of his supposed psychic powers.

In addition to receiving wealthy clients for private sessions, Henry spearheaded Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry and Netflix’s Life After Death with Tyler Henry. Both shows feature him discussing the world beyond with his clients and recording some of his readings for posterity.

While Henry’s highly debated profession brought him money, fame, and a constant space in the spotlight of criticisms, it also allowed him to meet the love of his life, Clint Godwin. The couple has been together for almost eight years, often overlapping their personal and professional lives.

Who is Clint Godwin, Tyler Henry’s boyfriend?

Instead of meeting at a bar or through a dating app, Henry and Godwin have the spirits to thank for their union. Godwin’s mother was one of Henry’s clients, looking for closure after the death of a close relative. Besides offering the woman some solace, Henry began to court Godwin, eventually leading to their long-lasting relationship.

Godwin is a talented photographer and musician who is passionate about artistic expression. In recent years, he has also accepted that you cannot date someone famous and keep your life private. So, while Godwin was quite media-shy at the beginning of their relationship, the photographer is now frequently seen by the side of his bae. For instance, Godwin appeared on Life After Death with Tyler Henry. The couple also openly discusses the paranormal in their social media accounts. Finally, the duo also works together on a series of songs inspired by the greatest paranormal stories in history.

As far as we know, Godwin and Henry are not married. Maybe they prefer to keep that detail of their life private, or perhaps they don’t see the need for a contract to determine the health of their relationship. Be it as it may, the couple appears happy together, sharing a home in California and taking care of a cute dog named Nancy. The verdict is still out concerning Henry’s psychic abilities, but his loving relationship is real.

Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.