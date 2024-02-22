Is Taylor Swift engaged to Jason Kelce?

With two famous football brothers both getting spotted with Taylor Swift, it’s not surprising people are forgetting which one of them is actually dating her.

The pop culture icon was linked to one of the two Kelce brothers starting in July of 2023, after she was mentioned on the brother’s podcast New Heights. However, if you’re thinking the Pennsylvania native was dating Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, we have some bad news for you. Instead, it’s his younger brother, Kansas City chiefs player Travis Kelce whose “Love Story” with Taylor is going viral.

As any Swiftie will happily tell you, the Kelce’s were talking about Travis’ attendance at the Eras Tour in Kansas City on July 8, 2023 on an episode of New Heights later that month. During their discussion, Travis shared how he was in the know about her fans, and made a friendship bracelet to give Taylor after her show. Of course, the twist was this friendship bracelet wouldn’t have cute references to Taylor’s songs or albums, but instead had his phone number on it. Sadly however, Taylor wasn’t doing any meet and greets before or after the show, meaning Travis walked away without presenting his gift.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Taylor later recounted this during her Time “Person of the Year” interview, but she reached out to Travis after this episode went live, getting his contact information through mutual friends of theirs. The two connected, started going on some casual dates, and then hard-launched their relationship via Taylor’s now famous appearance at the September 24th Chiefs game against the Bears. The two still remain together as of February 2024.

While we know for certain Taylor Swift is not engaged to Jason Kelce, the same can’t be said for Travis Kelce. While the two have been together for less than a year at this point, the whirlwind romance between the pair have been stirring up engagement rumors for quite some time now. They even had several major jewelers offering to give Travis a ring for free just because of the publicity their brand would get from being on Taylor’s finger. Of course, it’s just as likely they’re going to ride that “Lavender Haze” for a while, since Taylor herself even calls out the media speculation in that song, singing “The only kind of girl they see, is a one-night or a wife.”