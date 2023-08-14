Is Taylor Swift really set to star in a Marvel movie? The rumors, explained

Much has been said about Taylor Swift joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently. The artist’s fans would certainly appreciate it if it happens, and it’s not a super far-fetched idea, considering she’s not the first singer to do so. Harry Styles, her ex-boyfriend, easily comes to mind, having made a cameo in Eternals.

That being said, just because an idea is floated around doesn’t mean there’s actual truth to it. Baseless rumors are common when it comes to this movie franchise, so it’s understandable that some are skeptical. But where did this particular rumor even come from? Could there be something to it? Let’s break the situation down.

Will Taylor Swift be in Deadpool 3?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Ryan Reynolds has long since claimed that he would like to have Swift make an appearance in the upcoming Deadpool threequel. Despite the singer’s knack for being part of movie projects that eventually tank, it seems like the stars are aligning for this particular cameo to happen.

Just recently, it was reported by The DisInsider that T-Swift will make her Marvel debut as Alison Blaire, aka the Dazzler, a young mutant with musical abilities. The claims quickly spread online, with Swift’s fans notably excited about the prospect. Even some MCU enthusiasts showed to be into the idea, as Dazzler seems like a good fit for an actual performer to play.

Soon after the news started to spread, however, industry insider MyTimeToShineHello came forward with more information. According to them, the rumor is false, as Taylor Swift will not be playing Dazzler in Deadpool 3.

Taylor Swift is also not in it as Dazzler. Sorry guys https://t.co/67GkpRhSEC pic.twitter.com/8Y5stX9El9 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 12, 2023

It’s important to pay close attention to the language used in the insider’s tweet, though. As some fans are picking up on, it’s not clear whether or not Swift will be in the movie, as MyTimeToShineHello only claims that she won’t be playing Dazzler. Fortunately, this still leaves the door wide open for a possible Swift cameo in the third Deadpool installment. Now that we’ve got the idea of her as Dazzler in our minds, though, it’s hard to picture the artist playing any other character.

Of course, at the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation that Swift will make a Marvel debut at all, so all of these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt. Swifties can still dream, though. If they wish it hard enough, maybe we’ll get to see the artist as a superpowered being sometime soon.