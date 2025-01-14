Is there a Melania Trump lawsuit against ‘The View?’

As longtime viewers are already well aware, one resounding truth about The View is that it’s gonna spark some serious debates.

With a panel of outspoken co-hosts including the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, it’s not unusual for their conversations to ruffle feathers. Over the years, the ladies have weighed in on plenty of public figures, and Melania Trump ⏤ the former and future First Lady ⏤ has been no exception. Recently, however, rumors have started swirling that Melania is taking things to the next level by suing The View for $100 million. Talk about a Hot Topic!

Where did the rumor come from?

It all started in early Jan. 2025 when the gossip-heavy YouTube account Uncensored Insight claimed Melania Trump was suing The View. Unsurprisingly, this alleged news quickly went viral. The video was then shared on Facebook, where it spread like wildfire. The video even included a dramatic headline: “Melania Trump SUES ‘The View’ Hosts For $100 Million After They Said This About Her LIVE ON SET.”

According to the claims, Melania was allegedly suing the show for disparaging comments made about her during a live broadcast. Supporters of the former First Lady were quick to rally behind her, while critics questioned whether the lawsuit was actually real. Another rumor claimed she was suing Sunny Hostin specifically for comments made about her and Donald Trump’s son, Barron. To understand the context, we need to rewind a few months.

During a Sept. 2024 episode of The View, the co-hosts discussed Melania’s first interview in two years, which she gave to Fox News. In the interview, Melania talked about her husband’s sense of humor, their shared love of music, and how much she admires his determination. Needless to say, the hosts didn’t hold back with their opinions. Whoopi mocked the idea of Trump having a sense of humor while Sunny suggested that Melania and Donald weren’t as different as they might seem. The segment was sharp-tongued as usual, but did it really cross a line that could lead to a lawsuit?

Is Melania Trump suing The View?

No, despite the viral YouTube video saying otherwise, Melania Trump is not suing The View. A thorough search of court records by Distractify shows that no lawsuits have been filed by Melania against the show or its co-hosts. This means there’s zero proof to back this rumor up and it should be taken as such ⏤ a rumor. (Eagle-eyed View-ers will know and appreciate that the show comes armed with many a legal note, often delivered by Sunny directly to the camera, in an attempt to avoid this exact scenario.)

Political onlookers largely agree that Melania Trump has always been a bit of a mystery. Unlike her husband, who thrives being the center of attention, Melania tends to keep a low profile. This reserved nature, combined with her high-profile role as First Lady, made her a frequent target for gossip and speculation the first time her husband became president. While her supporters often come to her defense, her critics are equally vocal about how different she is from First Ladies past.

This dynamic creates fertile ground for exaggerated or outright false stories to spread, especially on platforms like YouTube and Facebook, where sensational headlines get clicks (not helped by the latter’s creator recently ending fact-checking on the platform). As of this writing, the claim that Melania Trump is suing The View for $100 million is baseless and just another example of how quickly rumors can catch fire, especially when they involve polarizing public figures.

