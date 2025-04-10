‘You don’t care about people, only money’: Justin Bieber sparks concern after bizarre encounter with paparazzi

Justin Bieber unleashed an angry tirade on the paparazzi and now fans are concerned for his mental state.

Fans’ concern for Justin Bieber increased this week after footage of the star verbally chastising the paparazzi went viral online.

In the clip obtained by TMZ, the “Baby” singer can be heard yelling at the group of photographers who approached him while he was out for coffee with friends. The star is clearly agitated and frustrated by the presence of the paparazzi as he unleashes a tirade against them. Bieber calls them out for only being concerned about making money, “money, money, money, money, money” he can be heard saying as he gestures with his hands.

recent video shows Justin Bieber crashing out on paparazzi pic.twitter.com/Q3BJ4ny1kd — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 9, 2025

He goes on to claim that the paparazzi don’t care about people telling them, “you don’t care about human beings.” He also attempts to cover up the phones of people recording him with his hands.

Justin Bieber’s frustration with the paparazzi

Does anybody really like the paparazzi? While his behavior is somewhat concerning it’s not entirely unjustified. Nobody likes being hounded by photographers and we’ve seen countless celebrities from Tobey Maguire to Björk crash out due to the constant harassment. Justin Bieber is no different, he’s been followed by photographers since he was a kid and so it’s reasonable to grow resentful towards such people.

Fans are worried

Recently, the Canadian singer’s actions have led to some concern over his mental wellbeing. Back in February, Bieber posted a video to Instagram in which he appeared to be smoking a large joint. His mannerisms and general behavior seemed to confirm to some fans that the star was indeed abusing drugs. However, this has not been confirmed.

Other public appearances seemed to further confirm that Justin maybe undergoing some sort of mental health crisis. Some drew attention to his appearance at his wife’s pop up stand in Los Angeles. In another altercation with the paparazzi, the singer snapped at a photographer whom he called “disrespectful.” This latest crash out is just the latest in a string of public melt downs.

Fans speculation regarding Justin’s behavior

People online have come up with multiple theories surrounding the pop star. Some have suggested that he is crashing out over his ex, Selena Gomez. Gomez publicly announced her engagement in December last year and some fans have speculated that Bieber is not yet over her despite the fact that he is married and has kids. There are also rumors that his marriage with Hailey Bieber is on the rocks.

justin bieber been having a breakdown ever since selena gomez got engaged pic.twitter.com/oBGMHzU6qk — khiana✨ (@souvenirtities) April 9, 2025

It’s worth noting there’s very little to support these rumor, but some people believe it nonetheless.

Others wonder if Justin’s crash out was caused by the news of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest. The singer was close with Diddy as a child and given all the heinous allegations made against the rapper last year some have wondered if Bieber experienced some sort of abuse at the hands of Combs.

