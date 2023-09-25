Is Travis Kelce’s viral 1989 Bedroom Painting set Taylor Swift merch?

It's starting to look like Kelce and Swift will never go out of style.

When you’re dating Taylor Swift you have got to step up your Easter Egg game to keep up with the queen of hints and puzzles, and it looks like the singer’s new beau, NFL star Travis Kelce, understood the assignment.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is reported to be seeing Taylor Swift, stepped out in a blue and white number from KidSuper that instantly put Swifties in a tizzy thanks to its (not so) subtle call back to the Grammy-winning artist’s both past and upcoming album 1989.

For those less versed in Swiftlogy, 1989 is a 2014 pop album by Taylor Swift which is being re-released in October 2023 as a new, remastered version. The re-recordings have become major events for fans of the singer, as both trips down memory lane and exciting new releases featuring never-before-heard “From The Vault” tracks.

What is Travis Kelce’s 1989 bedroom painting outfit?

The ensemble worn by Travis Kelce after the Sunday game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears, as he exited Arrowhead Stadium with his date in tow, might look and sound like Taylor Swift merch, but it actually isn’t. The matching 1989 Bedroom Painting denim pants and denim jacket are part of KidSuper’s 2023 Fall/Winter Menswear collection designed by Colm Dillane. The pieces were actually just called “Bedroom Painting” before Kelce stepped out in them, with the website later adding 1989 to the name to grab Swift’s fan’s attention (a genius marketing move that definitely worked).

The streetwear brand is incredibly popular among celebrities, particularly in music and sports — two fields that now overlap thanks to this new unexpected mash-up between Kelce and Swift. The 33-year-old football player looked as handsome as he looked cool in the KidSuper set which shares its new name and blue and cream aesthetic with Swift’s upcoming album.

Swifties, trained by their idol to be detail-oriented, were naturally excited about this development and Kelce’s apparent keenness to learn the Taylor Swift way.

So Travis Kelce's outfit is called the 1989 bedroom painting set. You mean to tell me this man is out here dropping easter eggs for Taylor Swift album too. Tell me he is not the one. #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/py7DuLQdcC — chicagojewlz (@Chicagojewlz) September 25, 2023 Do we think he said to her “did you knew this outfit is called ‘1989 bedroom painting’?” https://t.co/XRsEAoD1OW — Andy 🇲🇽26/08~too soft for all of it~ (@poetofthelakes) September 25, 2023

The pop star, on the other hand, wore the Chiefs’ signature red — “Loving was red, re-e-e-e-d, re-e-e-e-d, ooooh, red”- sorry, back to the reporting now — to attend the game on Sunday, as she cheered for Kelce from the box, where she was hanging out all night with the player’s mother.

How to buy Travis Kelce’s 1989 Bedroom Painting set?

Listed now as the “1989 Bedroom Painting” denim pants and jacket, the two garments can be found on KidSuper’s official website, retailing for $285 and $295 respectively. As of the time of writing, the page already displays a “Low Stock” warning for both pieces, so those interested in emulating Kelce’s look should get a move on.

The attire can also be found on a number of other websites like Feauture, GOAT, The Better Generation, and MRKT under the name “Bedroom Painting” only.