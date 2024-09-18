Is Troy Aikman married?

Football legend Troy Aikman‘s romantic life has been making headlines recently, leaving fans wondering about his marital status. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current ESPN broadcaster has been open about his personal struggles, shedding light on his journey through two marriages and his current relationship status.

Aikman’s first marriage was to Rhonda Worthey, a former Cowboys publicist. The couple tied the knot in 2000 and welcomed two daughters, Alexa Marie and Jordan Ashley, during their decade-long union. However, their relationship came to an end in January 2011 when they announced their separation.

Is Troy Aikman single?

Making room for my new teammate and future HOF’er @jasonkelce as he will be joining @joebuck and myself in the 3rd quarter on Monday Night Football tonight on ESPN🏈👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/DoUJAE9YAo — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 16, 2024

Following his divorce from Worthey, Aikman found love again with Catherine “Capa” Mooty. Their whirlwind romance began with a year of dating before Aikman popped the question during a romantic trip to Lake Como, Italy. The couple wasted no time and exchanged vows in a small California ceremony in September 2017, just three months after their engagement.

Unfortunately, Aikman’s second marriage also faced challenges. In a rare glimpse into his personal life, the NFL Hall of Famer recently opened up about his thoughts when he realized his marriage to Mooty was crumbling. “A failure. That was my rock bottom,” Aikman confessed in an interview with The Athletic, admitting his embarrassment in discussing the situation years later.

“For me, contentment was always a four-letter word. I never wanted to be content,” Aikman said. “I didn’t wanna be around anyone who was content. That’s just not a place I could land.”

The exact timeline of Aikman and Mooty’s separation remains unclear, but sources close to the situation told The New York Post that the divorce occurred around 2020. The split wasn’t publicly announced at the time, leaving many fans unaware of the changes in Aikman’s personal life.

Aikman’s romantic life once again became a topic of public interest in June 2023. Haley Clark, a Dallas native working in the luxury clothing industry, shared photos on Instagram of herself vacationing in Italy with Aikman and his daughters. This public display effectively announced their relationship to the world.

Clark, who serves as the Senior Director of Sales at Q Clothier, a luxury men’s clothing store in Dallas, has an impressive background in the fashion industry. Her career includes stints at companies like Surf Air and Trunk Club, showcasing her expertise in sales and styling.

While Aikman and Clark have chosen to keep their relationship relatively private, their connection is believed to have begun shortly after Aikman’s separation from Mooty. The couple rarely shares photos together on social media and tends to avoid public appearances, maintaining a low profile despite public curiosity.

Thus, given how Aikman is trying to keep his latest relationship and other developments in his life under wraps, as of Sept. 2024, all that is not known is that Troy Aikman is not married. At the moment, it’s not clear whether he is still in a relationship with Haley Clark.

