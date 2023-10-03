Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish?

Whoopi Goldberg’s past is a bit of an enigma. The actress, comedian, and talk show host has claimed to have Jewish heritage many times before, although despite that, her comments last year regarding the Holocaust have angered many in the community. Some have even gone as far as to question her Jewish roots, wondering if she has straight-up fabricated elements of her lineage.

In a rather heated debate on her talk show The View, Goldberg discussed the ethics surrounding abortion with Republican rep Nancy Mace. One of her arguments was that not everyone agrees with Christian beliefs. So why should Christian laws surrounding what a woman does with her body affect the decision making of someone who is Jewish, for example?

“Why isn’t it my choice?” Whoopi Goldberg is fed up with Republican Rep. Nancy Mace. (Video: ABC) pic.twitter.com/puRGyycL5D — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 2, 2023

“If I’m a nice Jewish girl, or if I’m a girl who has a different religious belief, why am I being held to someone else’s religious belief?”

Of course, the decision to use Judaism as an example may allude to the fact that the actress herself identifies as Jewish. In fact, she has made it clear many times during various interviews and talk show appearances that she has Jewish ancestry. However, there have been doubts from her critics who believe that the comedian may have chosen to present herself as Jewish to deflect criticism.

One of the main points that are brought up is that Goldberg isn’t her real name, it’s Caryn Johnson. Supposedly, her mother was the one who suggested she take the name Goldberg, believing that a more stereotypical Jewish name would get her farther in Hollywood. The fact that she picked a name that sounds Jewish has led many to believe that only someone who isn’t really Jewish would do such a thing.

There are plenty who think that Whoopi has committed to a lie in a strategic move to give her the upper hand in Hollywood. Although it’s an interesting theory, there isn’t really anything that can prove this idea. Furthermore, it’s a little bit problematic when you really think about it.

No-one should have to prove that themselves when it comes to religion and identity. If Goldberg says she is Jewish, then who are we to question it? Some have put these doubts regarding her religion down to her race, suggesting that if she were white people wouldn’t have a problem accepting her as Jewish. Her ancestry can’t be proven or disproven by anyone who isn’t Whoopi herself, so it’s best to not question it.

Of course, this doesn’t excuse her from receiving backlash for her comments about the Holocaust. Just because she is Jewish herself doesn’t make her immune to saying insensitive things about a historical tragedy, which is exactly what happened last year when she upset the community by suggesting that the Holocaust wasn’t about race.