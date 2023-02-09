Is ‘Your Place of Mine’s’ Wesley Kimmel related to Jimmy Kimmel? His parents, explained

There’s been growing buzz and excitement over the release of Jason Bateman’s Your Place or Mine, a romantic comedy movie that would star two of the leading names of the genre. Ashton Kutcher plays Peter, a man navigating his decades-long friendship and relationship with Debbie, who is played by none other than Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon.

The movie starts streaming on Netflix on Feb. 10, 2023. While fans are intrigued to see their favorite stars on screen, there is one name that has caught popular attention. That is, Wesley Kimmel – who will be playing Jack, the adolescent son of his overprotective mother, Debbie. The name has led many to believe that he might be related to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel in some way.

Well, it turns out that they are right. Wesley Kimmel is the nephew of the talk show host. Born on April 25, 2008 in California, Wesley is the son of director and producer Jonathan Kimmel and writer and producer Carly Hirsch Kimmel. Let’s get to know a little more about the Kimmel family.

Who are Wesley Kimmel’s parents?

Photo by Rex/Shutterstock

While Wesley Kimmel is all set to appear alongside two of the A-list actors in Your Place or Mine, this is not the 15-year-old child actor’s debut in the film industry. His entry into the world of entertainment was as ‘Baby Bachelor’ which was aired for six episodes on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Earlier, he appeared as an extra in WandaVision where he could be spotted in a TV commercial. His other works include the series Good Girls and The Book of Boba Fett before he landed the role of Jack in Your Place or Mine.

Both of his parents are involved in the entertainment industry. His father is the younger brother of Jimmy Kimmel, making him the paternal nephew of the talk show host. Jonathan started his career as a post-production assistant as well as a voice actor in the animated sitcom South Park from 1998 to 2008.

He began in 1998 as the series’ post-production assistant. Later, he went on to work as a staff writer for the show and wrote for the first six seasons of the series which went on to win three Emmy Awards. Besides this, he was also the voice actor in a couple of episodes such as “Best Friends Forever,” “The Losing Edge,” and “Night of Living Homeless,” to name a few. Jonathan also directed around 498 episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live From 2012-2018.

In 2017, he collaborated with his brother to create a series with their take on nepotism. They created The Nepotist, a multi-camera comedy series from Meadow Lark Lane production in association with 20th Century Fox TV. The series centers around Tim Primo, who’s exhausted with keeping his family members employed, so he hires the smart, talented, and hard-working Josh Dixon to supervise them. Jimmy was the show’s Executive Producer and Jonathan was the writer. This will probably be remembered as the siblings’ most memorable work.

His wife and Wesley’s mother, Carly Hirsch Kimmel is a producer, writer, and a lecturer. Not much information can be gleaned about her probably due to her wish to remain low profile about her personal life.

While everyone is excited to see Wesley Kimmel on screen, there’s hope to see more of him in future projects.