Ashton Kutcher Puts Out an Official Statement for All the Moms That Find Him Sexy

Is Ashton Kutcher bringing sexy back?

The actor, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades, became a household name for his lead role in the hit sitcom That ’70s Show, among other projects. Throughout his entire career, Kutcher may have swept his older fans off their feet with his charming good looks, according to the recent statement he released on Netflix‘s official social media account.

While promoting his latest film, Your Place or Mine, a comedy about long-distance friends temporarily swapping lives, Kutcher brought up in a February 9 video why moms find him attractive. The short clip starts with the 45-year-old having a brief conversation with his co-star Reese Witherspoon before listing the possible explanation behind the pandemonium.

It includes the “tight shirts” Kutcher wore on That ’70s Show, his roles in romantic comedies, and the numerous Teen Choice Awards he won. The father of two jokingly said while revealing that Netflix’s social team told him to record the video,

“My name is Ashton Kutcher and the social team at Netflix wants me to record a video explain why your mom thinks I’m hot. Here it is. I was on a show called That ’70s Show and I wore really tight shirts. I’ve done several romantic comedies. I’ve won a record of Teen Choice Awards, more than any other human being on the planet. I beat Prince William as the Most Eligible Bachelor in the world.”

The clip closes with Kutcher mentioning that this was the “most ridiculous thing” he’s done on camera.

Ashton Kutcher explains why your mom thinks he's hot. pic.twitter.com/5yKQZWaxwM — Netflix (@netflix) February 9, 2023



This isn’t the first time Kutcher has found himself in the hot seat. On February 8, Kutcher opened up about the viral press photos featuring the actor and his Your Place or Mine co-star, Reese Witherspoon. During an interview with Chicks in the Office podcast, Kutcher shared why he refused to put his arm around Witherspoon as they walked the red carpet for their movie. The Punk’d host claimed that his demeanor towards Witherspoon was intentional, because he wanted to prevent the media from accusing the pair of having an affair.

Kutcher is married to actress, and his That ’70s Show co-star, Mila Kunis. At the same time, Witherspoon is married to talent agent Jim Toth. Days later, Witherspoon would address the situation, and the email Kunis sent them, during a Today show appearance. The Legally Blonde star shared that Kunis poked fun at the actors for the “awkward” snapshots.