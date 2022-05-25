Is YouTuber Markiplier married?

Mark Edward Fischbach, better known as the YouTube phenomenon Markiplier, has more than 32.8 million followers on YouTube. That level of fan appreciation puts Markiplier in a category all his own on the site.

Obviously, that type of attention comes with a scrutiny of his social life. For example, a lot of people are curious as to whether he’s married or not. Let’s find out, but first, who is he?

Who is YouTuber Markiplier?

Markiplier was born in Honolulu on June 29, 1989. In addition to being a popular YouTuber, he’s also an actor and a comedian.

His channel focuses on “quality content to meme-able garbage, from scary games to full-on interactive movies you’ll find it all. You will, actually. I have over 5000 videos so I’m sure there’s something you’d like.”

He joined YouTube in May of 2012 and has built quite the following for himself, with more than 18 billion views over all his videos.

He rose to mainstream prominence around 2015 when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the popular “Let’s Play” series.

Who is Markiplier dating and are they married?

Markiplier is dating fellow YouTuber Amy Nelson, perhaps better known as her online handle Peebles. They reportedly started dating back in 2016 when they met at a gaming convention in Ohio.

Peebles is a graphic artist and animator. She was born in Cincinnati and currently lives with Markiplier in Los Angeles. Here’s a picture of the two of them together.

Had a lovely time on vacation with this lovely lady! Posted by Markiplier on Monday, March 25, 2019

Nelson is somewhere around 42 years old and the couple have dogs but no kids. Markiplier and Pebbles are not married.