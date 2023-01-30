Is Zachary Levi gay?

Whether it be for his anti-vaxxer status or his wavering uncertain future as DC’s comedic superhero Shazam, Zachary Levi has been added to the list of controversial celebrities connected to the comic powerhouse. Most recently, the actor has been headlining websites due to his recent social media stance agreeing that Pfizer — the biotech pharmaceutical giant — was ascertained to be a danger to society. Naturally, this agreeance with the disinformation oftentimes espoused by far-right individuals has not been taken lightly by fans.

Many have pointed out that the actor has also shown his own viewpoint regarding political parties when he announced his support for Trump voters who stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community in a tweet from 2016. This apparent support toward a marginalized community was also criticized due to the political parties’ inherent connection to homophobic opinions from people who have been vehemently denying LGBTQ+ rights in far-right movements. Albeit a paradoxical stance altogether, many have wondered if Levi himself might be queer and a part of the LGBTQ+ community, due to his connection to the right-wing party.

Did Zachary Levi ever come out as gay?

While Levi has shown his apparent support for the LGBTQ+ community via social media and at public events, the actor himself has never once come out as gay, bisexual, or queer. The Shazam! actor has never announced his sexual orientation to the public, however, the largest indicator of his orientation would lie in his marriage to Canadian actress Melissa “Missy” Peregrym between 2014 and 2015. In 2021, the 42-year-old actor was spotted in public with his rumored alleged girlfriend, Caroline Tyler. There is no confirmation whether they are still together or not.

As it would appear, all of Levi’s romantic relationships have been with women, making many believe the actor is in fact, straight. Unlike his opinion about Pfizer, Levi’s own support of LGBTQ+ causes has always ended on a positive note. In addition to his 2016 tweet claiming there were people “who actually care about others in the LGBT community,” the actor has also spoken out against gay bullying at an Anti-Defamation League Awards ceremony in 2010.

There you have it. Perhaps many have been confusing Levi with Zachary Quinto, who came out in 2011 following a huge spate of teen suicides originating from identity issues. After all, they do share a first name. However, all in all, it appears as though Levi is straight and currently in a relationship with a woman.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be in theaters on March 16, 2023.