‘It really is a small miracle’: Michael J. Fox praises ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ as he attends premiere with former cast mates

Michael J. Fox and others were in attendance at Broadway premiere of ‘Back to the Future: The Musical.'

Tuesday night, Broadway brought us back to the past with Back to the Future: The Musical, premiering the show with special guest stars in attendance – including Michael J. Fox.

It was already an award-winning musical in London but now takes its time-traveling tale to the States where the movie series began.

Here’s some of the guests associated with the original Back to the Future film that showed up for the musical’s premiere last night.

Screengrab via X

The movie cast meets the musical cast as Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Michael J. Fox take a photo with Casey Likes as Marty and Roger Bart as Doc Brown.

Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Steven Spielberg — executive producer on the film — also showed up last night.

Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The gentleman on the left is Harry Waters Jr., he played musician Marvin Berry who calls his cousin Chuck when Marty McFly is playing Johnny B. Goode. On the right is Marc McClure, who played Marty’s brother — Dave McFly — in the film.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Who is that on the left taking a picture with the stars of the show? It’s Huey Lewis! Though it’s unclear if he brought the News. However, just like the original movie, the hit song “Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News is in the Broadway version as well. Lewis also made an humorous appearance in the film as the band audition judge.

Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Do you recognize these guys? The actor on the left is Donald Fullilove, he appeared in the film as Goldie Wilson who, as Marty McFly foretells him, becomes the mayor. On the right is actor James Tolkan who played the high school principal, Mr. Strickland.

Photo by Bruce Gilkas/WireImage/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Michael J. Fox gave his review after the show and offered tremendous praise for the cast, the crew, the script, the music, and the overall play, saying that everything coming together and being so impeccable “really is a small miracle.”

Screengrab via X

Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, creators of the film series, also created this musical version and if you ever head to Broadway in a DeLorean then you should consider buying tickets to see the show.