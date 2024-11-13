‘It seems like karma’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle facing ‘sleepless nights’ as their fortunes turn after ‘bad behavior’ catches up with them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out by a royal commentator for apparent “bad judgments,” which he says will cause them “sleepless nights” in 2024 and beyond.

Lee Cohen told GB News these alleged poor bets are “catching up with them,” now that Donald Trump has won the presidential election. He is referencing Harry’s visa, which Trump commented on in early 2024.

Also on GB News, Trump previously told the infamously xenophobic U.K. politician Nigel Farage he would take action against Harry if he had lied about using illegal drugs on his visa documents. Cohen claimed, “I don’t know if this [Harry’s visa] will be Donald Trump’s first priority, but it certainly should give cause for some anxiety in Montecito.”

Taking a personal stance against two strangers who don’t know he exists, he added, “It seems like divine justice or karma that the fortunes of the Sussex bosses have taken such a turn. Over the past year, bad behavior and bad judgements have been catching up with them.”

He then speculated on their home life, which they share with their two young children. “Now, with Donald Trump’s historic landslide last week, I imagine there have been some sleepless nights in Montecito.”

The matter was first brought to Trump’s attention after Harry’s memoir Spare hit shelves. Harry admitted to past drug use in the book, namely cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms in his youth.

At a political conference in Feb. 2024 (via Independent) Trump said the Biden administration had been “too gracious” to the prince since he and Meghan moved to California.

Trump also made a personal jab — something the president-elect is prone to doing — at Harry, “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.” It rings of that one time he was moved to get between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s cheating scandal.

There’s no persistent feud between the Sussuxes and Trump, but negative remarks have been traded. Markle was outspoken against him in 2016 on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, and both she and her husband have reiterated their negative perception of him.

Trump later called her “nasty” and said “I’m not a fan of hers. I wish a lot of luck to Harry, he’s going to need it.” He was also fond of the late Queen Elizabeth II and is evidently biased against anyone who he thinks went against her wishes.

The far-right think tank The Heritage Foundation had previously requested Harry’s visa documents be made public, but a judge denied the claim based on “privacy rights.” Should Trump pursue the matter, his immigration status may be at risk. And if it were on the grounds of false visa information, it would be justified for Trump to call it into question.

Harry and Meghan reportedly want to stay in the U.S. because they’ve built a life here. But they might want to reconsider a move to somewhere much more remote, so they can make a single move without invoking the insights of “royal experts” who aren’t shy about disliking them.

