Facing a dicey U.S. fate, Prince Harry to try and secure future, but there is ‘no way’ Meghan Markle will join his crusade

We may see a Prince Harry UK comeback, but not one where he is with the Duchess. The Duke’s U.S. future is uncertain, so he is apparently thinking about a move to the UK. However, rumors has it that there is “no way” Meghan Markle will be joining him.

Daily Mail‘s Charlotte Griffiths told GB News that Harry is getting ready to “visit the UK more and more,” claiming that we may even see a Christmas appearance. But Griffiths says that we shouldn’t expect a cozy Sussex family reunion. “I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he came over at Christmas, but he will be coming on his own.” Apparently, Meghan isn’t ready for the bittersweet homecoming. The couple last spent Christmas in the UK in 2018, and we all know how their Windsor ties have becoming noticeably strained since then.

Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Will Harry really visit for Christmas, or are all of these just rumors because of his shaky U.S. future? Well, Griffiths hinted that Harry “had invitations” from his uncle, Charles Spencer. Griffiths believes Harry will accept the invitation, but she thinks he will go on his own. “I think there’s no way Meghan will come over. It might be that they spend Christmas in Portugal and he nips over to see the family.”

We have to agree with Griffith here. Since moving to California, Harry and Meghan never looked back. So, it’s reasonable to assume that Meghan will not join Harry for Christmas. Things are just too weird between the couple and the rest of the family. The Duke may not receive the same support he gave Meghan when they moved out of the UK. This must be a tough pill to swallow, especially when he is facing retaliation from Trump’s hard stance on immigrants, no matter their royal roots.

But what about the children? Will they come with Harry if he visits? It may not be up to him. A trip to the UK is not exactly safe for the Duke. He can’t seek the right to police protection in Britain due to a 2020 decision from the Home Office. This may not be that big of an issue, however. Charles Spencer plans to celebrate Christmas at the Althorp House in Northamptonshire. So, a security detail will probably be provided. Harry’s uncle is eager to see the children; according to Griffith, they are as well.

Charles Spencer. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Harry’s UK future can be secured with this Christmas trip. Back in the U.S., his visa is hanging by a thread. Conservative circles are buzzing with renewed interest in Harry’s past admissions about drug use. When Trump gets into office, Harry’s visa application may be revisited. Trump has said that he will not protect Harry. And he’s made his feelings towards the Duke clear.

The Sussexes have kept their silence during these elections, but that didn’t stop them from getting in Trump’s way. He is evidently salty about the couple’s endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020. These are truly hard times for the Duke. He is facing two worst-case scenarios at the same time: getting deported from the U.S. and a UK future without Meghan.

