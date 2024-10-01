Image Credit: Disney
Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres
Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty/ ImagesTasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘It will cost her’: Meghan Markle accused of being a ‘Godzilla’ to employees as she faces ‘real threat’ of becoming the next Ellen DeGeneres

Could it finally be all over for Meghan Markle?
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|

Published: Oct 1, 2024 11:13 am

We all know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t the most well-liked royals, but could we really be witnessing the end of their time in the limelight?

The royal couple are more polarizing than Francis Ford Coppola’s latest film, as some have wonderful stories to share about the pair, while other reports seem to indicate that they’re basically evil in every conceivable way. So which is it? Well, a Hollywood Reporter article published last month certainly suggests that Meghan might not be so friendly when the cameras are off.

The news came after the couple had yet another senior staff member quit on them. Turns out this is quite a common occurrence and people are starting to notice a pattern developing, could the Sussexes, and more specifically Meghan Markle, really be the cause of the problem? Honestly the list of former employees of the family is pretty long, with chiefs of staff, heads of PR, and global press secretaries all dropping like flies, but is it really because the duke and duchess are hard to work with?

An unnamed source opened up to THR, claiming that “everyone’s terrified of Meghan,” going as far as to call her a “dictator in high heels” who belittles staff and constantly changes her mind. Harry, on the other hand, does little more than enable this behavior. In the days that followed there was a sort of back-and-forth between ex-employees, some defending the couple and others attacking.

Things could get a lot worse for Meghan

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - AUGUST 15: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia.
Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images

Speaking to the Express, PR expert, Eric Schiffer has claimed that there could be more to come. He listed off a number of factors that could be bad news for the Sussexes, including the possibility that more sources could come forward, or that other outlets would pick up the story. He even mentioned the risk of litigation. Could Harry and Meghan find themselves in hot legal water due to their treatment of staff? These are all possibilities given the current situation.

With allegations like this, it would benefit the couple if the rumors disappeared, and quickly. Whether these stories are true or not, from a PR perspective, Harry and Meghan essentially need people to forget about this news as soon as possible.

“The question is, will this extend? They’re attempting to throw water on it by showing others who have been in that environment, but it will come down to, can this story stay alive?”

Allegations of Meghan mistreating staff members date back all the way to 2018, when the Sussexes first tied the knot, so to have similar accusations emerge all these years later is seriously not a good look for the former Suits star. As Schiffer colorfully put it, it’s leaving Meghan with a reputation for being “a Godzilla” of a boss:

“And it’s reputational insanity,” he continued, “when she already had a problem in the past, for her to want to be seen as a repugnant manager who’s orchestrating this kind of reckless environment where she’s a Godzilla to employees. It’s the last thing she wants as part of her brand.”

Schiffer even compared the situation to Ellen DeGeneres who was “eviscerated” by new allegations which continued to drop after the initial sources spoke out against her. That essentially ended her career in Hollywood, and if Harry and Meghan are not careful this could spell the end of their careers too.

