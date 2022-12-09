“It’s about the children!” Markiplier fans shame those searching for OnlyFans leak over theft from charity

The ultra-famous YouTuber Markiplier has over 34 million fans and he knows how to use them. He inspired them to give to a charity and earn a buttload of money for the cause. It’s a good thing, but the OnlyFans page has faced a lot of backlash lately as loyal fans attempt to defend his actions to naysayers.

It didn’t even take a day for Mark Fischbach to break the site and disappoint millions of fans flocking to see his “tasteful” nude photos. He’s done this kind of thing before and even won the Oliver R. Grace award from Cancer Research for taking off his clothes for charity. It was rather hilarious in the moment, but even Mark himself had to comment on the scenario as the OnlyFans page crashed due to the sheer volume of page visits.

That wasn’t the bad part, though. The bad part came when fans started begging for leaks. They want to see his nude photos, but selling a kidney just to view them wasn’t in the cards for Mark’s obsessive fanbase. It didn’t matter that the proceeds go to charity. They’re calling for someone to subscribe, steal the images, and then leak them for everyone else to appreciate.

I NEED MARKIPLIER ONLY FANS LEAK PLEASE IM BEGGING pic.twitter.com/a4dWI4BiGr — valeee !!🍂 (@vapalyy) December 9, 2022

This isn’t an isolated tweet. There are many who are calling for the leak and stans are starting to stand up against the carelessness because it takes away from the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and the World Food Program — the charities that Markiplier is supporting.

I would like to remind everybody that everyone that subscribed to @markiplier ‘s onlyfans is donating to charity! Please be respectful and ignore any leaks, it’s not about nudes, it’s about the children! — RobotoBot (@DomoAriboto) December 9, 2022

It is about the children! As one fan points out, what would Mark think about the people sharing his nudes for free and seriously damaging the income flow his OnlyFans could be generating instead?

people are so ridiculous. first y’all crash OnlyFans to get Markiplier’s OF, and now people are saying to leak what was on there 💀



all proceeds are going to charity, just imagine what Mark would think about all you lazy fucks leaking instead of being a good human 💀 — T. (@thenamestim) December 9, 2022

Some fans are even more to the point about how they feel. Pond scum? That’s a pretty serious accusation.

If yall leak the markiplier onlyfans you're lower than pond scum to me istg



It's $3. For charity. Jesus christ. — eri's mgs Brainrot Arc 🏳️‍⚧️ (@cryyptorchiid) December 9, 2022

It is stealing. It’s theft of the pictures and theft of the money. Markiplier’s passionate fans are imagining the kids at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital who won’t get the care they need due to ignorance. Not to mention, the kids who benefit from the World Food Program who might not get a meal.

Markiplier made his OnlyFans for a reason, and that reason was for donating to charity, and such. Markiplier didn’t make his OnlyFans for you smooth brains to leak. you’re actively stealing from charity. argue with the wall, not with me. — |✦| sailor enthusiast. (@victors_gutz) December 9, 2022

anyone who search for markiplier only fans leaks is deliberately trying to steal from charity. It’s 1$ per photo ($3 people). if you can’t afford that, then you don’t need to see them. stop stealing from charity, and just pay the 3$??? — Mothyyy 💙💜🖤 (@mothbone_s) December 9, 2022

To be honest, it’s wrong to do it to anyone. Someone who uses OnlyFans as a source of income to feed her family doesn’t deserve to be ripped off any more than Markiplier, whose intentions are pure. It’s Christmas after all. It’s the giving time of year.