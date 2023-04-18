It’s another oops for Lauren Boebert, who doesn’t see the irony in putting former NFL player Pat Tillman on a beer can

It’s another attempt at a win from dim-witted congresswoman Lauren Boebert that instead resulted in a hilarious own. Boebert, who is short on ideas but big on pointing fingers, tried to make a point about the recent Bud Light boycott boycotts by conservatives over a special can for trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, by posting an image of deceased NFL player Pat Tillman.

Boebert shared a doctored image of the fallen Tillman on a can of Bud Light with a caption saying this is what people really wanted. Take a look:

Boebert, who nobody ever accused of being smart, once again acted out of emotion and not fact. Unfortunately, fact doesn’t seem to matter to much but let’s go over it anyway. The story of Tillman is a tragic one. He was an NFL player for the Arizona Cardinals, but he left that all behind to serve in the Army Rangers after Sept. 11.

He served two tours: one in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. In April of 2004, the Army said Tillman was killed saving a bunch of his fellow soldiers from an ambush. This turned out to be not the full truth: Tillman was killed by his own unit as they shot at him under the assumption he was a guerilla.

The Army wanted to make him a martyr, but the truth came out after Tillman’s mother went through thousands of pages of documents about her son’s death. In the book Where Men Win Glory: The Odyssey of Pat Tillman, journalist Jon Krakauer revealed just how far the Army went to cover up Tillman’s death, and how he felt about serving his country.

“It may be very soon that Nub [his brother Kevin] & I will be called upon to take part in something I see no clear purpose for… I believe we have little or no justification other than our imperial whim,” he wrote. He also called the rescue of captured POW Jessica Lynch “a publicity stunt.”

After he was killed, his clothes and his notebook with some thoughts on gender were burned in a fire. Tillman reportedly supported the LGBTQA community and said “good” when his college coach told him he would allow gay players on the team.

So what we have is a man who would be considered a leftist and who would probably have supported Bud Light’s decision. We also have a woman who didn’t finish high school and only got a GED before she was elected, trying to make a point but missing the boat completely.

Author Jeff Sharlet shared her image and said, “My guess is Boebert doesn’t even know this is Pat Tillman, a leftist killed by friendly fire. I suspect she chose the image just for the jaw, the imaginary militant eroticism of fascism.”

Here’s another pretty good own by Ryan Shead.

Of course Lauren Boebert doesn’t know that Pat Tillman was an atheist who didn’t want to be the military’s poster boy.



…he was also shot in the head 3 times by friendly fire.



These donuts need to stop setting their political soapbox up on the caskets of American soldiers,… https://t.co/ZAMlqLyeJe — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) April 18, 2023

As long as politicians keep putting culture wars and division ahead of actually governing, we’re never going to make any progress in this country. Politicians used to boast about crossing the aisle and being able to work together. Now people like Boebert just stoke fires and make noise. Oh, and lie.