‘It’s just kind of crazy’: Samuel L. Jackson unpacks his biggest Marvel concern, favorite Fury moment, and one qualm with Wakanda

As far as cinematic cultural icons go, there are few more worthy of the distinction than the one and only Samuel L. Jackson. Indeed, the Academy Honorary Award winner has spanned the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Star Wars, M. Night Shyamalan, and Argylle, so it’s safe to say that if there’s a space to be occupied in the acting world, Jackson has probably occupied it.

And while he got his superhero start with Shyamalan in the Unbreakable trilogy as Mr. Glass, it’s his timeless turn as the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Nick Fury that has well and truly cemented him as the superhero movie icon he is today. Evidently, it’s a role that he has quite a bit to say about; a codex that will probably only grow as the character continues.

Breaking down his most iconic characters in an interview with GQ magazine, Jackson riffed on Kevin Feige informing him that Marvel wanted a nine-film deal out him; a Herculean task that caused Jackson to calculate how long he would have to stay alive to get such a thing done. Jackson has made 12 total film appearances as Nick Fury thus far, one of which was a cameo, another three of which were uncredited cameos in post-credits scenes. That’s not counting Secret Invasion, either, so if he once worried about hitting the Nick Fury goals he took on years ago, he certainly shouldn’t be now.

Moving on to his favorite-ever scene, Jackson named a high-tension moment from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in which a framed Nick Fury was trapped in a car with law enforcement closing in on him, and was simultaneously recovering from the vehicular crash, and preparing to fight back. He named it a “quintessential” Fury moment, with his eyes darting around the battlefield in hopes of finding the perfect next step.

And finally, the big question; when is Nick Fury finally going to make an appearance in Wakanda? Jackson responded with an animated guffaw before reminiscing on conversations he’s had with other Black actors in the MCU about wanting to film Wakanda-set scenes, noting that Don Cheadle and Anthony Mackie both eventually got to fight against Thanos’ army in the country in Avengers: Infinity War, and yet Fury has yet to set foot in the vibranium-rich nation. Blasphemy, Kevin; utter blasphemy.

It could still happen; by all appearances, Nick Fury is far from finished in the MCU, and could potentially show up in a number of upcoming projects, be it Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, or the more likely candidates of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

For now, his next comic book film may come in the form of Afterburn, an in-production J. J. Perry sci-fi actioner based on the Red 5 Comics series. Jackson will star alongside fellow Marvel comrades Dave Bautista and Olga Kurylenko.

