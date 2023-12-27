How old is Nick Fury in ‘Secret Invasion?’

There is an official answer, surprisingly. You just have to know where to look.

Secret Invasion serves as a showcase for Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and the other regular spies present throughout the series and touches on a variety of topics people do not always discuss easily like terrorism, torture and, now, just how old the main character of the production is.

What is Nick Fury’s age in Secret Invasion?

Image via Marvel Studios

For those who are not aware of every single critiqued aspect of the MCU, one thing fans have been consistently troubled by is its general sense of time. Previously, it was assumed every project took place in the year it was released, but, issues with Spider-Man: No Way Home threw this into doubt.

While Secret Invasion is at least breaking this trend, it also does not show what Fury’s age is supposed to be. Some think it is Jackson’s actual age (74). However, if you go back earlier in the franchise, you can find a real answer.

In 2019’s Captain Marvel, we meet the character at an earlier stage of his life before the Skrulls became the vexing problem they are for him now, and in one part of the film we are treated to a shot of his S.H.I.E.L.D identification. If you look closely at it before the camera cuts away, you can see he was officially born on July 4, 1950, in Alabama.

This would make him two years and 11 months younger than Jackson and, while in a different state, the pair do have other parts of their real and fictional lives which cross over.

To begin with, while Fury was raised in Alabama, Jackson came of age in another part of the South (Tennessee). Fury also does not talk about his father, as indicated in Captain America: The Winter Soldier his grandfather was more of an influence and Jackson barely knew his biological father and was more influenced by his maternal grandparents and mother as well.

While Fury went into the military and intelligence sectors, Jackson of course became an actor after flirting with militancy during the Civil Rights Movement and, if you really want to argue, other similarities the pair have are in their wives. Fury is named Priscilla while Jackson has been married to a LaTanya since 1980. Whether more will tie the two together remains to be seen at this time.

