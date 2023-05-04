‘I call for him to be arrested now’: Alex Jones shares demands after YouTuber Chris James successfully impersonated Tucker Carlson to prank call him

A YouTuber and comedian named Chris James, who goes by the moniker Prank Stallone on Twitter, successfully used an AI voice of Tucker Carlson to trick Alex Jones on his Infowars show. The incident is getting a lot of attention and was escalated to the point where Jones called for James to be arrested.

James laid out the whole prank as it happened live. In his initial tweet, which has almost three million views as of this writing, he explained the premise of what he was doing.

Okay so let’s say someone has Tucker Carlson’s cell number, and also Alex Jones’ cell phone number, and also an AI Tucker Carlson voice. They could IN THEORY call Alex Jones and pretend to be Tucker, and have a full conversation with him. Anyways I just did that. — Prank Stallone (@theCJS) May 3, 2023

James then tweeted a series of responses as things got increasingly more bonkers by the hour. He said he was “caught off guard” by how well his prank worked, and then he said, “It will be on the Monday episode of my show for anyone wondering.” The responses started pouring in, and it sounded like James was getting cold feet. “[People] keep commenting about me getting sued and how I should talk to lawyers. Best shut up or you’ll talk me out of posting it!” he said. This weirdly didn’t stem the tide.

“Okay too many retweets and replies, starting to stress me out. Muting notifications and hoping I don’t end up on the news.” Hmm, about that. It seems like at his heart, James is an artist who just wants people to enjoy his content. He does also seem genuinely surprised at all the attention he’s getting.

“This [stuff] blew up so much more than I expected and now I’m stressed that people will be let down, and that they are expecting something in their head that the call won’t live up to. Oh well, what can you do?”

Here’s when things ramped up:

“To be clear I do think it is funny and good but I’m just worried about what people are imagining in their heads. Okay [forget] this I’m going to watch Jury Duty.” “Alex Jones talked about it on his show and now I have a bunch of freaks sending me threatening messages hahaha”

But wait, there’s more! Then they had a nice chat on the phone, apparently.

I just talked to him on the phone and he told me that Tucker is getting his lawyers involved, and pleaded with me to come on his show live so I could explain myself. I politely declined, and then he called me some names. I have the recording of the call. — Prank Stallone (@theCJS) May 4, 2023

Here’s Jones telling James he needs to come on the show to tell everyone he “wasn’t being mean,” and that what he did was “not good.”

Alex Jones says I have to come on his show to explain that I wasn't trying to be mean??? pic.twitter.com/zjRQfOYV4x — Prank Stallone (@theCJS) May 4, 2023

James followed that up by telling everyone he was “not going on [Jones’] show” and that his “intuition screamed” at him that it wasn’t a good idea. People are really having a field day with this one.

this whole thing may be the funniest most insane thing to ever exist i can't believe its real its brilliant and a historical moment — pAgaL_P₹oj3ctEDIT (@HoeZaay) May 4, 2023

Sarcasm brigade reporting for duty!

Oh no he thinks it’s not good? This changes everything — Paul Entertainment Walnuts (@VibeMarshal) May 4, 2023

Add in some irony for extra flavor.

The guy who has made his career on threatening the parents of murdered children is upset at you for being mean? — Nota10 🐅🧡🖤 (@not_a_ten) May 4, 2023

To be fair, you don’t need a big ego to get mad when someone tricks you.

He's just mad you got him, dude's ego is so fragile LOL — Slazenger Kincaid Just Posts Rarely Reads 🐀 (@slazkincaid) May 4, 2023

More top-notch legal analysis from Jones called out here.

"It could be a crime" thanks noted legal expert Alex Jones — The End of Policing (@ajmarquis) May 4, 2023

Man, all of this is too good. It’s probably going to get a lot more intense if — and probably when — James releases the segment on his show on Monday, as he said he’s going to do.

It will be on the Monday episode of my show for anyone wondering. Link in my bio. Go sub and then they'll give you a handy notification on youtube. — Prank Stallone (@theCJS) May 3, 2023

James even provides a fun intro video to his Not Even A Show show, so everyone can be caught up for when he does release the clip. Check it out below.

The latest tweet is that “people are calling for the arrest of Prank Stallone.” Things are still heating up! We’ll keep you posted.