‘I call for him to be arrested now’: Alex Jones shares demands after YouTuber Chris James successfully impersonated Tucker Carlson to prank call him
A YouTuber and comedian named Chris James, who goes by the moniker Prank Stallone on Twitter, successfully used an AI voice of Tucker Carlson to trick Alex Jones on his Infowars show. The incident is getting a lot of attention and was escalated to the point where Jones called for James to be arrested.
James laid out the whole prank as it happened live. In his initial tweet, which has almost three million views as of this writing, he explained the premise of what he was doing.
James then tweeted a series of responses as things got increasingly more bonkers by the hour. He said he was “caught off guard” by how well his prank worked, and then he said, “It will be on the Monday episode of my show for anyone wondering.” The responses started pouring in, and it sounded like James was getting cold feet. “[People] keep commenting about me getting sued and how I should talk to lawyers. Best shut up or you’ll talk me out of posting it!” he said. This weirdly didn’t stem the tide.
“Okay too many retweets and replies, starting to stress me out. Muting notifications and hoping I don’t end up on the news.” Hmm, about that. It seems like at his heart, James is an artist who just wants people to enjoy his content. He does also seem genuinely surprised at all the attention he’s getting.
“This [stuff] blew up so much more than I expected and now I’m stressed that people will be let down, and that they are expecting something in their head that the call won’t live up to. Oh well, what can you do?”
Here’s when things ramped up:
“To be clear I do think it is funny and good but I’m just worried about what people are imagining in their heads. Okay [forget] this I’m going to watch Jury Duty.”
“Alex Jones talked about it on his show and now I have a bunch of freaks sending me threatening messages hahaha”
But wait, there’s more! Then they had a nice chat on the phone, apparently.
Here’s Jones telling James he needs to come on the show to tell everyone he “wasn’t being mean,” and that what he did was “not good.”
James followed that up by telling everyone he was “not going on [Jones’] show” and that his “intuition screamed” at him that it wasn’t a good idea. People are really having a field day with this one.
Sarcasm brigade reporting for duty!
Add in some irony for extra flavor.
To be fair, you don’t need a big ego to get mad when someone tricks you.
More top-notch legal analysis from Jones called out here.
Man, all of this is too good. It’s probably going to get a lot more intense if — and probably when — James releases the segment on his show on Monday, as he said he’s going to do.
James even provides a fun intro video to his Not Even A Show show, so everyone can be caught up for when he does release the clip. Check it out below.
The latest tweet is that “people are calling for the arrest of Prank Stallone.” Things are still heating up! We’ll keep you posted.