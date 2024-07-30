‘IT’S TRUE!!!’: Backing Elon Musk’s claim that Google is suppressing Donald Trump’s assassination attempt, Rob Schneider calls for drastic action

Grown Ups star and Hollywood red-piller Rob Schneider has supported Elon Musk’s theory that Google is purposely omitting information about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

For context, the billionaire took to his own platform, X, on June 29 to share an image in which the Google Autocomplete function did not provide search options around the shooting at Trump’s rally earlier this month. In response, Musk declared that Google had issued a “search ban on President Donald Trump.”

Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump!



Election interference? pic.twitter.com/dJzgVAAFZA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

Musk, a longtime friend of Trump’s, went on to question whether the seeming omission was evidence of “election interference,” before writing in the post’s replies that the Democrats-owned company would get itself “into a lot of trouble if they interfere with the election.” Rich, for someone who had to deny claims he was donating $45 million to a pro-Trump PAC, and has consistently faced allegations of X’s pro-Trump favoritism.

Now, Schneider has chimed in on the conversation, sharing a screenshot of his own Google Autocomplete search bar in which Trump’s name is excluded. That search included results about the assassination attempts of figures like Ronald Regan, Gerald Ford and Bob Marley, but the former president’s name is absent.

The actor wrote that claims of Google suppressing results relating to Trump are “TRUE”, before declaring that the tech company needs to be “BROKEN UP by the [Federal Communications Commission].” He went on to say that the government is giving Google a “free pass”.

Image via @RobSchneider/X

Schneider — who has caused controversy in recent years for supporting anti-vaccination and criticizing trangender rights — also cited the government’s 1982 decision to break-up the monopoly held by ​​telephone company Bell System. For his part, Donald Trump Jr. wrote that the search omissions were evidence that “Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris.”

Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable. https://t.co/gWDbFGaHI7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 28, 2024

It’s worth noting that Google has since responded to the claims, saying in a statement to Fox Business that there was no “manual action taken on these predictions.” Instead, it said Trump’s omission from the Autocomplete list was the result of “protections” placed on “predictions associated with political violence.” The company said it is “working on improvements” to ensure more up to date information is provided in its Autocomplete feature.

It’s also worth noting that Musk himself faced similar accusations earlier this month, when it was discovered that X had introduced pro-Trump and MAGA-related features during the Republican National Convention. As extra context, it is Trump and his co-conspirators who are in the midst of a pending federal criminal case relating to four crimes around interference in the 2020 election.

For extra (extra) context, Schneider was one of those people who clutched their pearls and vowed to boycott this year’s Olympics following the supposedly controversial drag queen performance during the opening ceremony.

