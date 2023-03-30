‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera arrested for public intoxication

Bam Margera has once again had a run-in with the authorities after putting on a display of drunk and disorderly behavior at a Thai restaurant in the Burbank area.

The troubled Jackass star may have reportedly been in the middle of an altercation with his estranged wife Nikki Boyd, who was eating at the restaurant with their son, TMZ reports. After police arrived on the scene, Margera was reportedly having an increasingly loud argument with a woman, although it remains unclear whether or not the woman in question was in fact Boyd.

Some footage of the incident was streamed to Instagram Live by comedian Evan Breen, in which Margera is seen seated on a parking kerb while having an indiscernible conversation with local law enforcement officers.

Image via Instagram / @laturtle69 / TMZ

The skateboarder and Jackass stuntman has had an increasing number of legal issues piling up on his plate, with his estranged wife Nikki Boyd reportedly filing for legal separation back in February after she expressed suspicion of Bam not being sober when Bam was visiting his son, Phoenix. He was also arrested for domestic violence back in March.

It appears that Margera’s struggles with substance abuse are unfortunately continuing to compound and affect those nearest and dearest to him. Not too long ago, Margera’s Jackass co-star Steve-O made an emotional plea to him to get sober again after relapsing following a stint in rehab.

When the media last checked in with Johnny Knoxville about the state of his relationship with Margera, the Reboot star said he hadn’t spoken with Bam for a year and a half, since his public ousting from the filming of Jackass Forever.