Johnny Knoxville opens up about the current state of his relationship with Bam Margera

There was no shortage of drama that plagued the filming of Jackass Forever, the fourth installment in the stunt comedy franchise, due to the off-camera troubles of star Bam Margera. This understandably strained Margera’s relationships with his costars, and in a new interview, producer and star Johnny Knoxville has provided an update on the situation.

In early 2021, the 43-year-old revealed that he had been fired from the film because Paramount Pictures found him to be a liability, after admitting to having broken his sobriety. In turn, Margera filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against director Jeff Tremaine, producer Spike Jonze, Knoxville, Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment, and Gorilla Flicks, which was later settled privately.

When asked by Variety about his very public falling out with Margera and whether or not the two have spoken recently, Knoxville — who currently stars in Hulu’s very good comedy Reboot — stayed diplomatic, while wishing only the best for his former friend.

“I haven’t spoken to Bam in about a year and a half, give or take six months. [Jackass director] Jeff Tremaine, Steve-O and I had a face-to-face meeting with Bam and his wife, trying to figure out how to get him help. Then we had a Zoom as a group not long after that, and that was the last time I talked to him. It boils down to: I love Bam. I know that a lot has happened. I just want him to get well for himself and his family. I love the guy, and I want him to get well and stay well.”

When asked whether there would be a place for Margera to eventually rejoin the Jackass franchise, Knoxville stressed that the most important thing was his friend’s health and sobriety.

“I think that would be a discussion. I only want him to get better. That’s the first step. He has to take that step and maintain that step, because everything else is just gravy. Jackass is not important when you’re talking about someone’s life.”

In addition to his ousting from the movie, Margera had also engaged in a public feud with Tremaine and Knoxville over Instagram, causing the former to file a temporary restraining order that was later extended to three years. The following summer, Margera went missing from rehab on two separate occasions, causing family and friends to make public pleas for his safety.

Unfortunately, Margera was just spotted last month leaving a bar in Florida after going missing from court-ordered rehab yet again, so it appears as though he hasn’t taken that first step quite yet. But if and when he does, it sounds like he’s got the support of Knoxville.